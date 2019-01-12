Why Nigeria wan ban shayo for sachet and small-small bottle

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria minister of health announce say in five years time, alcohol wey dem dey sell inside sachet and small plastic bottle dem no go dey market again.

Di last day wey Nigerians go take see or buy shayo wey dem dey sell inside small small 'nylon' sachets and plastic bottles na January 31, 2024, according to new order from Nigerian goment.

Prof. Isaac Adewole say na di very easy way wey for shayo products dey take enta young pipo hand all ova di kontri, make am form one committee to torchlight di mata, and bring solutions wey go end am.

Di committee wey begin work on 19 December, 2018, no take up to one month to investigate and arrange dia report give goment.

One of di solution dem don gree ontop now, na to close all companies wey dey produce unregistered alcohol products. Also, dem go comot all alcohol products wey no dey registered from market with immediate effect.

In December 19, 2018, I constituted a committee to look at the unusually high volume of alcohol in Sachets and PET bottles which could be seen all over the country to the extent that under-aged persons now have access to it. The Committee has submitted its report and we are pic.twitter.com/bakZBzlUHJ — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) January 10, 2019

Adewole, wey dey tok dis one ontop im official twitter account, also order say goment go stop new companies to register to dey make alcohol for sachets and small plastic bottle.

Di danger wey shayo for nylon sachets and plastic bottles dey cause for small pikin wey neva reach 18 years - because e dey easy to buy and hide am to drink - don make some African kontris place ban on top di products.

For November 2016, West African kontri Ivory Coast place ban on production and import of those kain products to protect di health of "young pipo, especially students". Cameroon, Malawi and Senegal bin don also ban alcohol for sachets.