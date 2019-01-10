Felix Tshisekedi: Opposition leader na di winner for DR Congo presidential election

Image copyright Reuters Image example Felix Tshisekedi papa na also former opposition leader

Election bodi for Democratic Republic of Congo don tok say opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi don win di presidential elections.

Some of di results wey dem release say na im dey lead anoda opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, and di ruling coalition Emmanuel Shadary.

If dem confam am, oga Tshisekedi go be di first opposition challenger to win since DR Congo gain independence.

Current President Joseph Kabila go step down afta 18 years for office.

Im don promise DR Congo say dem go transfer power witout any kasala for di first time since di kontri independence from Belgium for 1960.

Dem suppose announce di election result for Sunday. Dem also fit challenge di interim election.

For di early hours of Thursday, di head of DR Congo National Electoral Commission (Ceni), Corneille Nangaa, say oga Tshisekedi don receive 38.5% of di vote and dem don declare am president as e be so.

Di full results na:

Felix Tshisekedi - 7 million votes

Martin Fayulu - 6.4 million votes

Emmanuel Shadary - 4.4 million votes

But oga Fayulu, wey be former oil tycoon, reject di results as "true electoral coup", im also tell Radio France Internationale say e no get anything to do wit di truth of di ballot box.

Oga Tshisekedi, wey be di son of late ogbonge opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, don promise to make fight against poverty on top of im agenda.