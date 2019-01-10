Train don get accident for Lagos

Image copyright LASTMA

Train accident happun for Mangoro area for Agege Lagos State on Thursday morning and injure some passengers.

Di seventeen coach train bin dey go Ebute Metta through Oshodi from Iju with full load of passengers, wen di accident happun around 7:15am.

Unit commander of Federal Road Safety Corps Emma Fekoyo tell BBC Pidgin say nobody die but some pipo injure.

Image example Di bad spot wia di train miss road

But one pesin wey carri eye see - Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, say na sake of di bad spot wey dey for di railway crossing for Mangoro Ashade market na im make di train comot for im track.

Rescue teams and security pipo full ground to help pipo wey injure and to control traffic.

Plenti passengers wey di tin affect use leg dey continue dia waka as di train still block di railway.