As Nigeria dey get ready to do general election for dis 2019, BBC Africa language services go host ten govnorship debates for Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin and Yoruba from January 10.

Di debate na for candidates wey wan occupy seat of govnor for di different states, to face each oda sell dia market, and also for pipo to meet dem korokoro and discuss things like economy, education, security, godfatherism, woman vote, how young pipo go vote and oda ogbogbotibo.

As million upon million of Nigerians go go out to vote, BBC Africa go send over 50 reporters to cover elections and na di largest wey any international broadcaster go send out to report di elections.

For di first time, BBC go do pre- election fact checking project wey go fit confam or scata wetin di candidates dey tok. Audiences go fit sabi through all di digital and social media platforms wetin dey happun. In addition, Global Reality Check go torchlight all di various debates for di kontri.

BBC Africa go present election tori for all di social media channels and digital videos for bbcafrica.com

Africa live page go be ogbonge place to dey on February 16 wey be di presidential election. Throughout di day, information go boku wit all di latest from across di kontri.

Image example BBC do conference on Fake News for Abuja on Wednesday

BBC Head of West Africa Languages Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye tok say: "We dey ready to give ogbonge coverage of di elections. Our audience wey dey around Africa and di world fit stay informed for all di 12 languages wey include English, Hausa and di new Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba languages. We go bring key interviews with politicians, commentators and viewpoints from voters wey dey ground. From every state, anytin wey be di mata, BBC Africa go dey dia."