Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote na still di richest man for Africa but e be like say im moni don drop.

Forbes don release dia everi year list of billionaires for Africa and oga Aliko still siddon on top di list wit $10.3 billion wey im get. But im lose nearly $2 billion pass wetin im get last year. According to Forbes, na bad market for Dangote Cement cause am.

Mike Adenuga wey be chairman of Globacom dey follow Dangote for di list as e take di second position wit moni wey reach $9.2 billion. Him net worth go up wella from $5.3 billion wey im get last year.

Tanzanian 43 year old billionaire Mohammed Dewji na di youngest for di list for number 14 wit $1.8 billion. Isabel Dos Santos wey dey number eight wit $2.3 billion and Folurunsho Alakija wey dey number 19 wit $1.1 billion na di only women wey dey di list.

Pipo for Twitter no get chill at all, as some of dem dey blame Presido Buhari for di drop.

Forbes tok say na because of market share wey don go down and currencies wey no strong na im affect di list of billionaires wey go from 23 last year to 20 dis year.