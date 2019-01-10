Lady Gaga 'dey sorry' say she work with R Kelly

Image copyright Getty Images Image example R Kelly and Lady Gaga perform together for 2013 American Music Award

American singer Lady Gaga dey beg say make pipo no vex for her say she work with ogbonge American R&B star R Kelly.

Di Grammy winning singer say she go remove di collabo wey she do with Kelly, Do What U Want, sharperly from internet.

Dis one na afta one new documentary about Kelly come out wey claim say im bin sexually abuse young-young girls and women for many years.

Gaga say dis kain tori " dey very bad and "indefensible", she say "she support di women 1000%".

Kelly don deny all di accuse.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lady Gaga na Grammy award winner

Im lawyer say di documentary na "another round of stories" wey dem wan use take fill reality TV time".

But feem-maker Dream Hampton say di feem show how Kelly "build network round im victims afta almost 30 years wey im do dis kain thing to young-young girls and women".

Gaga bin dey under pressure to chook mouth ontop all di accuse against Kelly since she collabo with am for 2013 ontop di song Do What U Want (With My Body).

For 2013, inside press conference for Japan, Gaga bin defend her collabo with R Kelly, say sometimes di tins wey tori pipo dey write about di two of dem no be true, so na di tin wey two of dem get in common be dat.

But di pressure come dey too much last week afta pipo ask her to chook mouth inside Kelly mata again wen tori come out say she no gree make dem interview her for di Lifetime documentary.

Gaga no be di only celebrity wey don wash hand comot for Kelly matter.

On Sunday Chance di Rapper also apologise inside statement say im do collabo with di singer for dia 2015 song 'Somewhere in Paradise'.