2019 JAMB: See di approved CBT centres dem wey near your domot plus oda tins you nid to know
- 10 January 2019
Di Joint Admissions Matriculations Board (JAMB) don open di sales of forms for di 2019 examinations for Nigeria from Thursday, January, 10 till February 21, 2019.
JAMB na exam for candidates wey wan enta tertiary institution for Nigeria whether through Direct Entry (DE) or for di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Di join bodi wey dey organise di JAMB exam change tins dis year, cancel cyber cafe registration where some applicants bin dey go before-before to register for di exam.
- Cyber cafe bin dey make some candidates no get admission - JAMB
- Atiku Abubakar, Osun Elections, Fever and oda tins Nigerians search-search for 2018
JAMB announce dia decision last year say many of di business centre dem dey do magomago, make mistakes join and dis dey make am hard for students to get admission.
Oga Fabian bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem go still work wit some business centre or cyber cafe but any cyber cafe wey wan participate to register dia candidates for 2019 exam must first register wit dem.
Instead, all di candidates go nid to go wetin dem call Computer Based Test (CBT) centre wey dey around dem to register for di exam.
Tok-tok pesin for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tell BBC Pidgin say di reason why dem no dey allow applicant to go fill form for house na because of di magomago wey some pipo dey do.
"You know some pipo, dem go just put dia own foto, come put dia pikin name, and den go write exam for dia pikin... so we don stop passport foto. Now we dey do live foto capture," Na so Dr Benjamin tok.
Live capture mean say applicant wey wan register for JAMB need to carri dia leg waka go CBT centre and na dia dem go use computer snap di student foto, take dia fingerprint and register dia informate, like choice of school.
JAMB 2019 - wetin you need to know
Di cost of di form, according to Dr Benjamin, na 3500 naira ($10), although applicant fit need to pay additional 500 naira to di CBT centre as service charge.
For JAMB website, dem advice say make students no pay pass 700 naira for dis 'service charge'.
- Why we reduce cost of JAMB, NECO, Basic forms - Nigeria Education Minister
- New Federal Universities, Polytechnics, College of Education don get approval
- JAMB question - How snake take chop N36 million?
Any JAMB office wey dey your state na CBT centre too, but na only for pipo to register dia - no be to go write di exam.
Di joinbodi don also make way for pesin dey blind or deaf to take sit for di exam.
Profile registration for 2019 JAMB
On dia website, JAMB don list dis steps for wetin pesin need to do to profile registration ontop mobile phone (only for Airtel and MTN):
- Na only one Cell (mobile) number (SIM) di candidate fit use and na date number mobile number text message from JAMB go dey enter. Di number automatically dey connected to di candidate name only. So no forget am.
- Candidate need to send im name [Surname FirstName MiddleName] wit text message (SMS) to 55019. Make e no pass 38 characters and must get two space between di names e.g Tinubu Adamu Odumegwu.
- Candidate go come get Profile Code of 10 characters as text for im mobile phone
- Candidate go show dis profile code for wia im wan buy di JAMB form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). Afta di candiate go come get di form ePIN for im mobile number
- Candidate need to present dis ePIN for any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for registration
- Di complete process, rules and warnings dey for inside download pdf wey JAMB put on dia website
Check approved CBT centres wey dey your state
|State
|Centre
|ABIA
|AMABLE NIG LTD, 7 OLD TIMBER RD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|ABIA
|Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State
|ABIA
|BENJYN International Academy, 1 Benjyn Avenue, Amorji Ukwu, Obingwa LGA, Abia State
|ABIA
|Bright Stars International Schools, 10/12, Ikpeamaeze Street, Umuikpo, Ariaria, Aba, Abia
State
|ABIA
|CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS
BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|ABIA
|COVENANT POLYTECHNIC, ABA, NO 321 ABA OWERRI RD, ABA, ABIA STATE
|ABIA
|Doreen Institute of Computer Technologies, Opp. National Population Commission, New
Haven Junction, Along Holy Ghost Road By Aba Road, Umuahia, Abia State.
|ABIA
|Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba
|ABIA
|Freedom World Academy Intl, 12 Okpu-Umobo Street, Osisioma, Aba, Abia State.
|ABIA
|Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd. Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia,
Abia State.
|ABIA
|Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba,
Abia State
|ABIA
|JAMB State Office, Ubakala, near Ubakala junction, Enugu - Port Harcourt Expressway,
Umuahia, Abia State
|ABIA
|Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State
|ABIA
|Matar Miseri Cordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State.
|ABIA
|Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, eTest Centre, Umudike, Abia State
|ABIA
|National Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuuokea, No 1, Oji Avenue, Off 3, Glass
Industry Road, Near 7-Up Plant, Obingwa LGA, Abia State
|ABIA
|Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA
|ABIA
|PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA
SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 1
|ABIA
|Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia
State
|ABIA
|St. Anthony Comprehensive Secondary School, 83b Omuma Rd, Off Ama-Ogbonna, Aba,
Abia State
|ABIA
|Surftech Telecom, Aba North Magistrate Court, Opposite EEDC Ikot Ekpene Rd, Aba
|ADAMAWA
|Adamawa State University, Abdulrahman Ghali E - Library
|ADAMAWA
|Aliyu Mustafa Academy, ICT Centre, 19-21 Baushe Street, Upper Luggere Road,
Jimeta-Yola, Adamwa State
|ADAMAWA
|American University Of Nigeria, ICT Centre, 226, Modibbo Adama Way, Yola, Adamwa State
|ADAMAWA
|Capital Government Day Secondary School, Yola North L.G.A
|ADAMAWA
|Federal College Of Education, Kabiru Ishiaku E-Library, Yola, Adamwa State
|ADAMAWA
|Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamwa State
|ADAMAWA
|Jamb Zonal Office Yola, Adamwa State (Registration only)
|ADAMAWA
|MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CENTRE-2, ALONG MUBI ROAD,
GEREI LGA, YOLA
|ADAMAWA
|MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CENTRE-3, ALONG MUBI ROAD,
GEREI LGA, YOLA
|ADAMAWA
|Modibbo Adama University Of Technology, (MAUTECH) CBT Hall, Along Mubi Road, Girei
LGA, Yola, Adamwa State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua,Ikot Ekpene.
|AKWA-IBOM
|Akwa ibom State Coll. of Arts and Science, Nung Ukim, Ikono LGA, Akwa Ibom State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Flourish Computer Centre,No 101 Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Off Nung Oku Junction,
Uyo
|AKWA-IBOM
|Gestric Information Technology and Management Institute,No 74 Oron Road, Uyo, CTR 2
|AKWA-IBOM
|Gestric Infortech & Management Institute, No. 74 Oron Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Ibom E-library Complex, Ibrahim Babangida Way Uyo
|AKWA-IBOM
|Ibom Institute of Management and Technology, off Aba Road by Mickon Filling Station, Ikot
Ekpene.
|AKWA-IBOM
|JAMB Office State Office, Atiku-Abubakar Road Uyo, Near State Secretariat, Uyo, Akwa
Ibom State. (Registration Only)
|AKWA-IBOM
|Kemelgold Nigeria Ltd., Onna Peoples High School, Abbat Onna L.G.A, Akwa Ibom State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Knowledge Partners Ltd, 30 Udosen Uko Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime
Academy, Oron.
|AKWA-IBOM
|Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG
ETINAN - NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE
|AKWA-IBOM
|PTDF E-Resourcess Centre, University Of Uyo, town Campus Annex (opposite faculty of
law)Akwa Ibom State
|AKWA-IBOM
|Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology N0. 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene.
CTR. 2.
|AKWA-IBOM
|Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology,No, 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene, CTR
1
|ANAMBRA
|AFRITECH CBT Centre, No 65/67 Ukpor Road, Through Larcel Junction, Beside Lippo
Water or Behind Cento Quarters, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Adazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT Centre,union primary school road, behind st.Joseph catholic church,
adazi Nnukwu Anaocha, L.G.A Anambra state
|ANAMBRA
|Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|B.B.O. Emeh Education Foundation, 1 Ugbaga Close, Umudinya Village, (Awuda Qtrs),
Nnobi, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High
Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), International Centre 1, Igbariam,
Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University E-Library (COOU) CtrII Igbariam, Anambra
State
|ANAMBRA
|Chumet Institute Limited, 13, Old Onitsha Road, Opp. Anglican Girls Secondary School,
Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd,
Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Deacons Digital Solutions Ltd, 2nd Floor Legion Hall, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity,
Onitsha, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra
State
|ANAMBRA
|Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Auditorium Centre IV, Oko, Anambra State.
|ANAMBRA
|Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Auditorium, Ctr III, Anambra State.
|ANAMBRA
|Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Mass Communication, Ctr 1, Anambra State.
|ANAMBRA
|Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Mass Communucation Centr II, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Grafil Computers Limited, Grafil House, High Tension Road, Opp. Thrillers Fast Food,
Arooma Junction, Awka, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, AWKA (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|ANAMBRA
|KONIGINS DES FRIEDENS College, 6, Pius Ogbuagu Avenue, Oka-Uga, Anambra State.
|ANAMBRA
|Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, Iyiowa Odekpe,
Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Mega Data View Computers, Austica Memorial College, Nanka, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Mega Dataview Computers Christ The King College Centre I Oguta Road Onitisha, Anambra
State
|ANAMBRA
|Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra
State
|ANAMBRA
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University Digital Library Ctr I, Awka, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University Digital Library Ctr II, Awka, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Nwafor Orizu College of Education CBT Centre, 3-3 Junction, Nsugbe, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E - Library, Centre 2, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Obidon Systematic Computer Institute, No.31 Limca Road Nkpor, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , Umueze Amorji,
Anambra State.
|ANAMBRA
|Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development (TCCHD), Mike Ajaegbu Road By Afadike
Market, Obosi, Anambra State
|ANAMBRA
|Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State
|BAUCHI
|Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
|BAUCHI
|Abubakar Tatari Ali Polythecnic, Wuntin Dada, Along Jos Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|Al-Furquan International Academy, Along Bauchi-Dass Road, New GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi
State
|BAUCHI
|Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|Bauchi Institute For Arabic and Islamic Studies, Off Sunday Awoniyi Road, New G.R.A.,
Bauchi, Bauchi State.
|BAUCHI
|Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|Dolphin Maria College, Sunday Awoniyi Road, New G.R.A, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|Federal Polytechnic, Opp. Gwallameji Village, Along Dass Road, Gwallameji, Bauchi, Bauchi
State
|BAUCHI
|Giwo Science Academy, Km 3, Along Ningi-Kano Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|Iqraa Science Academy, Bakari Dukku Road, Off Old Cemetry, Fadaman Madah, Bauchi,
Bauchi State
|BAUCHI
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, OFF AHMADU BELLO WAY, BAUCHI, Bauchi State
(REGISTRATION ONLY)
|BAUCHI
|Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi
|BAYELSA
|Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State
|BAYELSA
|Federal University Otuoke (Library Building)
|BAYELSA
|Federal University Otuoke (Tetfund Building)
|BAYELSA
|Jamb Cbt Centre, Hospital Road, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
|BAYELSA
|Jamb Office Yenagoa (Registration Only)
|BAYELSA
|Linnet Paul Innovative Institute, No 1, Niit Road Off Isaac Boro Express Way,
Etegwe-Yenagoa
|BAYELSA
|New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along
Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State
|BAYELSA
|New Kings and Queens Montesori, Opp. NUJ Office, New Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, CENTRE
1
|BAYELSA
|Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 1
|BAYELSA
|Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 2
|BAYELSA
|POTTER'S TOUCH HIGH SCHOOL KM 2 MELFORD OKILO WAY, IGBOGENE,
YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE
|BENUE
|Benue State University, CBT CENTER, Makurdi, Benue State
|BENUE
|CBT Center, opp Beco Filling Station, Markurdi Rd., Otukpo,Benue State
|BENUE
|Calvary Arrows college, km 20 Gboko Aliade Road, Gboko, Benue State.
|BENUE
|College of Education, CBT Center, Oju, Benue State
|BENUE
|Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa
|BENUE
|Excellent International College Centre 1, Gboko, Benue State
|BENUE
|Excellent International College Centre 2, Gboko, Benue State
|BENUE
|Federal Univeristy of Agriculture Makurdi., ETC Centre, Makurdi, Benue State
|BENUE
|Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State
University, Makurdi
|BENUE
|Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of
Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State
|BENUE
|JAMB Zonal Office, Makurdi, No.146, George Akume way, Makurdi, Benue State
|BENUE
|Our Lady of Mount Camel College, km 5, Naka Road, Makurdi, Benue State
|BORNO
|College of Education Waka-Biu, Maiduguri Road, Biu, Borno State
|BORNO
|JAMB ZONAL OFFICE MAIDUGURI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|BORNO
|Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Jos/Kano Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|BORNO
|Nassara Computer Academy, No 12 Kirikassama Street, between Fidelity Bank and Union
Bank, Maiduguri, Borno State
|BORNO
|National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari
Barracks, Maiduguri
|BORNO
|Ramat Polytechnic CBT Centre, Jos - Kano Road, Opp Borno State Board of Internal
Revenue, Maiduguri
|BORNO
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|BORNO
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|BORNO
|University Of Maiduguri, ICT Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|BORNO
|University Of Maiduguri, ICT Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|CROSS-RIVER
|Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (ICT Centre) Brig. Dan Archibong Drive, Daniel's Valley,
Akwa- Ikot Effanga, Akpabuyo, Cross River State
|CROSS-RIVER
|Beeps Technology Limited, School Of Nursing, Hospital Road, Igoli, Ogoja, Cross River
State
|CROSS-RIVER
|College Of Education, Akamkpa, Cross River State
|CROSS-RIVER
|Cross River Institute of Technology and Management, Calabar-Ikom Highway, Ugep, Cross
River State.
|CROSS-RIVER
|Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Dept of Computer Science, Calabar,
Cross River State.
|CROSS-RIVER
|E-Library, University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
|CROSS-RIVER
|Federal College of Education, ICT Complex/ Computer Science Blocks, Obudu, Cross River
State.
|CROSS-RIVER
|Foresight Schools, Anthony Agwupuye memorial hall, sweet mother street, Ikom, Cross River
State
|CROSS-RIVER
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, Calabar, 100 Marian Road, Calabar, Cross River State.
|CROSS-RIVER
|Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School,
Okuku, Yala, Cross River State.
|CROSS-RIVER
|Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja
|CROSS-RIVER
|Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar
|DELTA
|Adam Igbudu Christian Institute, Ughelli-Ozoro Road, Emevor, Delta State
|DELTA
|Benchill Schools, No. 1, DN Dudu Close, Off Emiko Close, Warri, Delta State
|DELTA
|College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT),
Agbor, Delta state
|DELTA
|College of Education, ICT Centre, Warri
|DELTA
|Dayspring Christian College, Opete Town near Otokutu Between Ughelli South LGA and Udu
Local Government.
|DELTA
|Delta State Library CBT, Opp. Felix Ibru Secretariat, Maryam Babaginda Road, Asaba
|DELTA
|Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State
|DELTA
|Delta State University, Digital Centre, Abraka, Delta State
|DELTA
|Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 1, Campus 3, Abraka, Delta State
|DELTA
|Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 2, Campus 3, Abraka, Delta State
|DELTA
|Edwin Clarke University, CBT Centre, Kiagbodo, Burutu LGA, Delta State
|DELTA
|Fetmakson Computer/ICT Ogbe- Ofu Quarters Off Idu_Muogo Road, ISELLEUKU
|DELTA
|Holy Ghost International School, Izomo Road, Off DSC Expressway, Ovwian, Aladja, Udu
LGA, Delta state
|DELTA
|Holywood International School Asaba By Eco Bank, Opp Summit Road Asaba, Delta State.
|DELTA
|IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES AND TECHNOLOGY, 2 Igbesivwe
Street, Off Okere-Ugborikoko Road, Warri. Delta State
|DELTA
|JAMB State Office, Asaba, Okpanam Road, Asaba, Delta State
|DELTA
|Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) CTR 4, Ibru Village, Agbarha-otor, Ughelli, Delta
state
|DELTA
|Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Village, Agbarha-otor, Ughelli, Delta state
|DELTA
|Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University(MCIU), Ibru Foundation College Of Education CTR-2
Agbarha-otor ughelli,Delta state
|DELTA
|Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University(MCIU), Ibru Foundation College Of Education CTR-3
Agbarha-otor ughelli,Delta state
|DELTA
|Obule Integrated Schools Sapele, Ikoyo Street Off Mechanic Village Road Sapele, Delta
State.
|DELTA
|PACIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Opp. Blue Water Hotel, Nigercat Road, Ekpan-Effurun,
Delta State
|DELTA
|Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State
|DELTA
|Prime Vocational Institute KM 4, Kwale-Asaba Express Way Beside Lococoon Hotels, Kwale,
Delta State.
|EBONYI
|Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, ICT Complex, Uwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State
|EBONYI
|Annuciation ICT Centre, St Patrick's Catholic Church, Kpiri-Kpiri, Abakaliki
|EBONYI
|Bishop McGettricks Catholic Girls Secondary School, ICT Centre, inside Saint Marys Catholic
Church, Afikpo, Ebonyi State
|EBONYI
|Comprehensive School of Management & Tech. (CISMT), Along Watchman Street,
Abakaliki, Ebonyi State
|EBONYI
|Ebonyi State College Of Education, Ikwo, Ebonyi State
|EBONYI
|Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi
State
|EBONYI
|Federal College Of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State
|EBONYI
|Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State
|EDO
|Ambrose Alli university, e-Library Halls A and B Ekpoma, Edo State
|EDO
|Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony
(Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba
|EDO
|College of Education, Igueben, Edo State
|EDO
|Complete Computers and Technology Institute, 11 Adesuwa Road, Opp Sterling Bank, GRA
Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside Eigbbhalu Oriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5,
Ewaile Foh Uwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state
|EDO
|DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Juction , Benin city, Edo State
|EDO
|DIICT Nigeria CBT CENTRE,79 AGBOR ROAD, OPPOSITE WESTERN BOYS' HIGH
SCHOOL, RAMAT PARK, IKPOBA HILL, BENIN CITY, Edo State
|EDO
|Daniet Global Resources, 67 Abu Aminu Avenue, By Mouka Foam, Upper Mission Extension,
Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|Edo University, Km. 7, Auchi- Abuja Rd, Uzaire, Iyahmo, Edo State
|EDO
|Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency, 7th Floor, Block D, State
Government secretariat, Behing High Court, Benin- City, Edo state
|EDO
|Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Off Okada Road, Usen, Edo State
|EDO
|Gateway Edutech & Multiconcept, (Former Savannah Bank Building, 177, 1st East Circular
Road, By Sapele Road, Opp. Mrs Filing Station, Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|GiftedHands Science and Technology, 155 Uselu Lagos Road, Former NEPA Office, Benin
City, Edo State
|EDO
|Givitec CBT Centre, 192, MM Way, Benin- City, Edo State
|EDO
|Hf-Jemajo Ventures, No 1, Joseph Ezehi Avenue, Efandia Qtrs, Off New Agbor Road, Uromi,
Edo State
|EDO
|Igbinedion University, Okada, Ovia East Local Govt. Okada Town, Edo State
|EDO
|Kings Polytechnic ICT Centre, Along Illushi- Ubiaja Road, Ubiaja, Edo State
|EDO
|Lumen Christi International High School CBT Centre, Uromi, Edo State
|EDO
|MJ & Eshoiza ICT Centre, No. 31 Upper Secretariat By MTN Mast, Ugbogbo Igarra, Edo
State
|EDO
|Mikon Institute , 34A Boundary Rd, GRA, Benin- City, Edo State
|EDO
|Mount Carmel Secondary School, Along Ambrose Alli University, Part Time Campus Road,
Emaudo, Ekpoma, Edo State
|EDO
|NABTEB ICT Training Centre, 1, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State
|EDO
|Oseni Elamah OCT Institute, 39, Poly Rd, Auchi, Edo State
|EDO
|Samuel Adegboyega University, Km. 1, Ehor/ Ogwa Rd. Ogwa, Edo State
|EDO
|Supreme ICT Foundation Academy, No 6, Aburime street, Off New Lagos Road, New Benin,
Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State
|EDO
|WAEC International Office CBT, Ogunmwenyin Community, Oredo LGA, Benin City, Edo
State
|EDO
|Yomtech Academy, Behind New Model Primary School, Ovah Road, Upper Siluko, Benin
City, Edo State
|EKITI
|College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along Igbara Odo Road, Ikere-Ekiti
|EKITI
|College of Health Sciences & Technology, Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Ekiti Anglican Dioceasan High School, Ile Abiye Premises, Ilawe Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Ekiti State University, ICT Centre, Iworoko Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Federal Polytechnic, Digital Library, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Federal University, Mayegun Street, Ayede Junction, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|JAMB State Office, Beside CBN, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Mater Christi Catholic Girls High School, CBT Centre, Igede Ekiti, Ekiti State
|EKITI
|Pheonix CBT Centre, Pheonix Building, Block A, Beside UBE Office, Okurumeh Estate,
Ajebamidele, Ikere Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|ENUGU
|Afrihub ICT Centre II , Inst of Management Technology, Campus 3 Ind. Layout Enugu
|ENUGU
|Bellsoft Technologies Limited , University of Nigeria Nsukka, Department of Economics,
Nsukka, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|Centre For Distance Learning, CBT Centre, Opp. GS Building, University of Nigeria (UNN),
Enugu State
|ENUGU
|Chris-Tech Comprehensive School, 76 Nike Road, Off Liberty Abakpa, Enugu
|ENUGU
|De-Blue Doves Centre, Nkpo Junction Enugu/Makurdi Rd, Orba, Nsukka
|ENUGU
|Elco ICT, Bishop Shanaham Nursing School, Nsukka, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|Federal Coll Of Education (E-Library Ctr) Eha-Amufu
|ENUGU
|Federal Coll of Education (Ctr 2) Eha-Amufu
|ENUGU
|Federal Coll.Of Education ICT (Ctr 1) Eha-Amufu
|ENUGU
|Foretrust Digital Consulting Ltd, Plot 63A, Premier Layout, Ogui-Nike, Enugu, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|ICT - Hub, Queen's School, Ogui New Layout, Enugu
|ENUGU
|IMT LEARNING MANAGEMENT CENTER 2
|ENUGU
|IMT learning management institute centre 1 campus 3 Enugu
|ENUGU
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, ENUGU (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|ENUGU
|Judith Foundation International School, N0 124/81B Amaechi Road Opp. Topland Filling
Station Awknanaw, Enugu
|ENUGU
|Julia-Gee Cornerstone Sec Sch CBT Centre ,10 Nike Lake Highway Express Rd ,Enugu
|ENUGU
|M-Chips-Lynk Nig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu
|ENUGU
|National Open University of Nigeria 87/89 Nike Lake Rd Enugu
|ENUGU
|Peaceland & Stalwart Solutions, No. 1 Old Path Close, Opp. ESUT MSP By Mkpokiti
Junction, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|Prince Computer School Ltd, No. 70 Ofulonu Road, Nsukka, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|St. Josephs Institute, 20/22, Amaigbo/Mgbemena Lane by CIC, Uwani, Enugu, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|University of Nigeria Nsukka, Digital Library, Nsukka, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, CBT TETFUND Centre, Enugu, Enugu State
|ENUGU
|University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State
|FCT-ABUJA
|Apo Resettlement CBT & ICT centre, G.S.S, Apo, Abuja, FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS - Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road,
Gwagwalada-FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Best Intellect Intl Academy, Along Central Mosque Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Blueocean Technology, Glory House, Opposite GGSS, Dutse, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Brix Academy, No 2, Etang Obuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Central Emirates International Academy, Plot 903-904, Anagada Satelite Town, Near Giri
Junction, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Chamscity/SASCON CBT2, 3rd floor, SASCON International School, 19a Yedseram Street,
Maitama, Abuja(on Farmers' market road)
|FCT-ABUJA
|Chamscity/Sascon CBT 1, 3rd floor, Sascon International School, 19A Yedseram Street,
Maitama, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Christ the King College (C.K.C.), Gwagwalada, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Comprehensive Institute Of Management &Tech, Arab Road Byazhim, Close To Water
Board, Behind Mountain Of Fire Church, Kubwa, FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Computer Based Test(CBT) Centre, Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Digital Bridge Institute, 8 P.O.W. Mafemi Cresecent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Utako, Abuja,
FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Dominion International School CBT Centre, No 40, Asheik Jarma Street, Off Mike Akhigbe
Way, Jabi, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Karu/Jikwoyi Road, Opposire Karu Market, Abuja,
FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu.
|FCT-ABUJA
|Islamic Leadership Academy, Behind Forest Zone, Kuje, FCT Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|JAMB CBT Centre, JAMB Headquarters, Along Law School Road, Bwari, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|JAMB CBT Centre, Kogo, Bwari, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|JAMB FCT ZONAL OFFICE , No 19 Karaye Street, Off Amurie Omanze Street, Off Ladoke
Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja, FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|JC Best Schools International, Plot 133, Cafe District, After Magistrate Court, Life Camp,
Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Lead British Intl School, Aliyu Mustdafa Street (Opposite Trafford Hotel) Off Wole Soyinka
Avenue, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom
Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja
|FCT-ABUJA
|Unique College Zuba, No 1, Behind Total Filing Station, Runji, Zuba, Abuja, FCT
|FCT-ABUJA
|Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station,
after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja
|GOMBE
|Community Education Resource Centre, Tashar Dukku, Behind Musaba Hospital,
Gombe,Gombe State
|GOMBE
|Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku
GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State
|GOMBE
|El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education,
NEW GRA, Gombe
|GOMBE
|Federal College of Education (Technical), GOFCECON-Computer Lab, Gombe State
|GOMBE
|Federal College of Education (Technical), Virtual E-Library, Gombe, Gombe State
|GOMBE
|Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School CBT, Near Emir Palace, Bajoga,
Gombe
|GOMBE
|Government Girls Secondary School, Kumo, PTDF Computer Lab., Gome-Yola Road, Kumo,
Gombe State
|GOMBE
|Government Science Secondary School, Opposite NSCDC Billiri Division, Along Yola Road,
Billiri
|GOMBE
|Government Science secondary School, CBT Center Near Specialist Hospital Jekadafari,
Gombe State
|GOMBE
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, GOMBE, Gombe State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|GOMBE
|Model School CBT Centre, Along Yola Road, Kaltungo, Gombe State
|GOMBE
|MuSASA World wide Solutions Ltd., Opp. The Nigerian Police Force M.T.D Command, New
G.R.A., Gombe, Gombe State
|GOMBE
|University Main Library CBT Centre, Gombe State University, Gombe, Gombe State
|IMO
|Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education,CBT Centre, Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, Ahiazu
Mbaise, Imo State.
|IMO
|Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State
|IMO
|Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girl's Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri.
|IMO
|Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, Opp Aboh Mbaise L.G.A. Imo
State
|IMO
|ICT CBT Centre, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|IE Empowerment ICT Centre, St. Peters Anglican Church Umuariam, Obowo LGA
|IMO
|Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Imo State CTR 1
|IMO
|Imo State University, CBT Centre, ICT Directorate, Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, OWERRI, Imo State(REGISTRATION ONLY)
|IMO
|Little Rock School, 5 School Road, Works Layout, Opp. Cradle Hotels, Imo State
|IMO
|NIIT Education & training Centre, No 1 Kunoch Lane behind Diamond bank, off Item Str,
Ikenegbu, Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|Owerri CBT Hi-Tech, Plot C18, Okohia Layout, via World Bank Mkt,Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa,
Ideato North, Imo State.
|IMO
|Pope John Paul II Model School, Umunagbo, Ihitte, Ezinihite Mbaise, Imo State
|IMO
|Prime Time Colosseum Plot 9-11 Federal Secrectariat Layout Beside federal High Court,
New Owerri, Owerri
|IMO
|Shekina Smart Multi Concept Ltd, Nekede-Ihiagwa Road, (Beside Winners Chapel) Ihiagwa,
Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|Spotlite Integrated services Centre for Basic Computer Education, KM 30,Okigwe-Umuahia
Road, Umuelemai Village, isiala Mbano
|IMO
|St. Charles Computer Technology, St Charles Catholic Church, Nguru, Aboh Mbaise, Imo
State.
|IMO
|Swintec Computer Institute, No. 5/9 Hospital /Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
|IMO
|Unique Computer Institute, 3 Hospital/Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
|JIGAWA
|B.H.T InterSystem Ltd, Dutse Bye Pass, opposite Awaji Filling Station, Dutse, Jigawa State
|JIGAWA
|BINYAMINU USMAN POLYTECNIC,HADEJIA,JIGAWA STATE
|JIGAWA
|Federal University Dutse CBT, ICT Centre , Ibrahim Aliyu Bye-Pass, Dutse
|JIGAWA
|Federal University, E-Learning Centre, Dutse Bye-Pass, Dutse, Jigawa State
|JIGAWA
|Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic., Along Kano-Daura Road, Kazaure, Jigawa State
|JIGAWA
|JAMB State Office, Dutse, Plot 269/270, Mechanic Village, Dutse Bye-Pass, Dutse, Jigawa
State
|JIGAWA
|Jigawa State College Of Education, Kano Road, Gumel, Jigawa State.
|JIGAWA
|Jigawa State Institute For Information Technology, Daura Road, Kazaure.
|KADUNA
|AWESONS ACADEMY, ZARIA, OPPOSITE 2ND GATE ABU , KONGO CAMPUS, ALONG
W.T.C. ROAD BEFORE WATER BOARD, ANGUWAN KAYA, ZARIA,KADUNA STATE
|KADUNA
|Ahmadu Bello University, Distance Learning Centre, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.
|KADUNA
|Ahmadu Bello University, Iya Abubakar Computer Centre, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria,
Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Ahmadu Bello University, Multi-Purpose Hall, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Amal Computers and Test Centre Nigeria Limited, 30 Matazu Road Opposite Ahmadiyya
Jumma'at Mosque Tudun -Wada. Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Arewa Computer Training Institute, No 6 Gidan Garba Mai Iyali, Tudun Wada, Zaria.
|KADUNA
|BEIJING INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, NO 18 SALIM CRESCENT, KAWO NEW
EXTENSION, KADUNA STATE
|KADUNA
|Bethel Baptist High School, Km 6, Kachia Road, Damishi, Kujama, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Bostal Training Institute, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Dagamas Legacy Schools, No.1 Road E, Chikaji Rd, MTD Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Dambo International Schools, 29, Kubani Crescent, Off Challawa Crescent, Kaduna, Kaduna
State
|KADUNA
|Divine Progress School No. 47 Maiyere Road Narayi High Cost Kaduna South.
|KADUNA
|El-Khalil (ICT) Limited, 17A, Attahiru Road, Malali, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Elbowvalley Online Nig. Ltd., GGSS Kawo, 1 Bello Abdullahi Road by College road, Behind
WAEC Office, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Fantsuam Foundation, No 1, FANTSUAM Close, Bayan Loco, Kafanchan, Kaduna
|KADUNA
|JAMB STATE OFFICE (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|KADUNA
|Kaduna Community Resource Center, Women Multipurpose Centre, 9, Bank Road, Kaduna,
Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Kaduna State University, Tafawa Balewa Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Maryam Model School CBT, 7/10, Funtua Rd, Hayin Mall, Bello Rigasa, Kaduna
|KADUNA
|Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Along Kaduna-Zaria Road, Zaria, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|SIF CBT & ICT Professional Training, No 20, Warri Street, Sabon Gari, Zaria
|KADUNA
|Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan
General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Skolak Resources Ltd. Bz3 Sardauna Crescent off Junction Road Kaduna.
|KADUNA
|St. Albert Institute for Higher Education, Fadan-kagoma, Kafanchan
|KADUNA
|St. Thaddeus Science Academy CTR - 2, Madakiya, Kafanchan, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna
|KADUNA
|Uthman Bin Affan School, No.7, Gwamna Road, Badikko, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|White House Computers Ltd., B20/21 Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|KADUNA
|ZARIA CONSULTANCY LIMITED, FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ZARIA, KADUNA
STATE
|KADUNA
|Zaria Academy, KM 10, Shika-Funtua Road, Shika, Zaria, Kaduna state.
|KADUNA
|Zaria Institute of Information Tech. (ZIIT) No. 19, Behind Eid Praying Ground, Along Kaduna
Road, Zaria, Kaduna State Ctr.-2
|KANO
|Alsauda Global Investment Ltd, Juma'at Mosque Kawaji by Idi Bukar Rd, Nassaawa, Kano
|KANO
|Amnet Institute of Information Technology, No. 13C, Hauren Shanu, Near Zone 1 Police H/Q
Before Kofar Gadon Gadankaya, Kano State
|KANO
|Audu Bako College of Agriculture, KM 56, Along Kano- Daura Road, Danbatta, Kano State
|KANO
|BMG Institute of Information Technology, N0. 13 Bataiya House Gyadi-Gyadi Along Zaria
Road, Kano
|KANO
|Bayero University, Kano, New site, Berger Learning Centre, Gwarzo Road, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Bayero University, New Site, e-Learning Centre, Gwarzo Road, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Bayero University, Old Site, IGR Learning Centre, Kano State
|KANO
|Bayero University, Old Site, PTDF Block, Kabuga, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Cybertron Limited, No 218 Titan Asibition Aminu Kano, Tarauni LGA, Kano
|KANO
|Digital Bridge Institue (Former Nitel Training School,) No. 532 Katsina Road By Airport
Round About, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi
|KANO
|Federal College of Education, Kabuga Kofar Famfo, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|IITC CBT CENTRE, HADIZA SHARU HOUSE, LAILA BUHARI STREET, UDB ROAD,
TARAUNI, KANO
|KANO
|JAMB CBT Centre, Beside National Centre for Mass literacy, Adult and Non-formal
Education, Farawa, Kano State
|KANO
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, KANO (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|KANO
|Kano State Polytechnic, (School of Technology), Computer Science Department,
Matan-Fada Road, Kano
|KANO
|Kano University of Science and Technology, Engineering CBT Centre, Gaya Road, Wudil,
Kano State
|KANO
|Kano University of Science and Technology, Main Library, Gaya Road, Wudil, Kano State
|KANO
|MS World ICT Institute of Information Technology, No 84, Airport Road, Opp Chediya Uku,
Nomansland,Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Makama School of Technology, Old Motor Part, A long FCE(T) Road, Bichi, Kano State.
|KANO
|Moslima Institute of Information Technology, No. 01 Sarkin Yaki, Opposite A.A Rano Filling
Station, Airport Road, Kano
|KANO
|NCC CBT Centre, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil
|KANO
|Over-one Consult & Investment Limited CBT Centre, No 85 Gandu GRA, Atiku Abubakar
Road, Kano
|KANO
|Pioneers ICT Nigeria Limited, Suite 3-4 Gidan Saude, Beside First Bank, Zoo Road, Kano,
Kano State
|KANO
|Prestigious ICT Investment Ltd, Sani Kabara Street, Sheka, off Zoo Road, Kano State
|KANO
|Rainbow Digital Technology, Rijiyar Zaki Opposite Dorawar Yan Kifi, Kano State
|KANO
|SMS ICT Institute of Training LTD., No. 84 Nomansland by Airport Road, Opposite Shediya
Uku, Kano, Kano State
|KANO
|Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano
|KANO
|Skyline University Nigeria, No 2, Zaria Road, Kano
|KANO
|The Light College, No. 2 Panshekara, pp, Police College Panshekara, Kano State. Opp,
Police College Panshekara Kano Sate
|KANO
|Vitae Computer Institute Centre -2, Kings Garden by Airport Rd, Opposite Total Filling
Station, Brigade, Kano
|KATSINA
|Al-Qalam University, MS-II ICT Centre, Tafawa Balewa Way, Along Dutsinma Road, Katsina
State
|KATSINA
|Barda International School, Near GRA General Mosque, Katsina, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Daura, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Dutsinma, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|Funtua Zonal Education Quality Assurance Office, CBT Centre, Funtua, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
|KATSINA
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, KATSINA (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|KATSINA
|Kuramy Academy, Adjacent GSS, Bakori Katsina State
|KATSINA
|Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Computer Lab 1 Centre, Dutsinma Road, Katsina, Katsina
State
|KATSINA
|Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences, Dutsinma Road,
Katsina, Katsina State
|KEBBI
|Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi - Jega Road,
near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega
|KEBBI
|DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA,
BIRNIN-KEBBI
|KEBBI
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, BIRNIN KEBBI, Kebbi State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|KEBBI
|KEBBI STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ALONG SOKOTO-JEGA
ROAD, ALIERO, KEBBI STATE
|KEBBI
|Kebna ICT Centre, Rikoto Area, Sokoto Road, Zuru
|KEBBI
|WAZIRI UMARU FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ICT CENTRE, GESSE CAMPUS, BIRNIN
KEBBI, KEBBI STATE
|KOGI
|AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State
|KOGI
|Daolac Assosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene
|KOGI
|Federal College of Education, Okene
|KOGI
|JAMB State Office, lokoja Gp 574, Salau Atima Housing Estate, Lokongoma, Phase 2,
Lokoja, Kogi State.
|KOGI
|Kogi State College of Education, Along Enugu Road, Ankpa
|KOGI
|Multipurpose ICT/e-Exam Centre, Kogi State University, Anyigba, Kogi State
|KOGI
|S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School
(ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State
|KOGI
|Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by
Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State.
|KOGI
|Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta,
Kogi State
|KWARA
|AFRICAN BROADBAND LTD. INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CENTRE KM4, UNILORIN ROAD
TANKE, ILORIN
|KWARA
|DAMDAV CBT CENTRE 30, WESTERN RESERVOIR ROAD OLORUNSOGO ILORIN
KWARA STATE
|KWARA
|Effective International College, Unilorin Permanent Site Road, Tanke Ilorin Kwara State
|KWARA
|HAMBATOYM CBT, COLLEGE OF ARABIC AND ISLAMIC LEGAL STUDIES (CAILS)
YEBUMOT AREA ADEWOLE ILORIN KWARA STATE
|KWARA
|HARVARD COLLEGE, AVALON HOTEL STREET, OSOGBO ROAD OFFA, KWARA STATE
|KWARA
|ICT Centre, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Along Ojoku Road, Offa, Kwara State
|KWARA
|JAMB Zonal Office, Oyun Bridge, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin
|KWARA
|KWARA STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, LAFIAGI KWARA STATE CENTRE 2
|KWARA
|Kwara College Of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State
|KWARA
|Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, Kwara Centre 1
|KWARA
|Midland cafe, 245 Elerin Way, Erin-Ile, Kwara State
|KWARA
|Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road
Tanke ilorin
|KWARA
|Socrates College (CBT Centre), Aromaradu, Adeta Ilorin Kwara State
|KWARA
|TPA CBT Centre off Landmark University-Otun Ekitin road,Aran-Orin, Kwara State
|KWARA
|UNITS CBT Centre, Behind Diamond Field Filling Station, Off Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Kwara
State
|KWARA
|UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN CBT CENTRE , ILORIN KWARA STATE CENTRE 1
|KWARA
|UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN CBT CENTRE, ILORIN KWARA STATE CENTRE 4
|KWARA
|University of Ilorin, ETC Centre, Ilorin, kwara State Centre 2
|LAGOS
|Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop, Egbe,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun Lagos
|LAGOS
|Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-Badagry
Expressway, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo
|LAGOS
|Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp.
Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm
Groove,Lagos State Center l
|LAGOS
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm
Groove,Lagos State Center ll
|LAGOS
|Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary
School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.
|LAGOS
|Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos
|LAGOS
|ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde Bus
Stop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos
|LAGOS
|Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop,
Iyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|First Option Schools, Abijo-Ibeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny Homes
Estate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close,
Festac Town, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|LAGOS
|Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR,MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANA
IPAJA,ORILE AGEGE,LAGOS
|LAGOS
|LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
|LAGOS
|Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, Lagos
State
|LAGOS
|Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II
|LAGOS
|Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall,
Ikorodu, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop,
Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
|LAGOS
|Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside
2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger
Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
|LAGOS
|Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, Badagry
Expressway,Badagry, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele
Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki - Epe Express way Oko - Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah,
Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, Iju Road, Ifako
Ijaiye, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences,
Akoka, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja,
Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop,
Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS
|LAGOS
|West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road,
Agidingbi, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church,
Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|LAGOS
|Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
|LAGOS
|Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l
|LAGOS
|Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll
|NASARAWA
|Aunty Alice Schools, 48, Aunty Alice School Road, Mararaba, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|ChildWorth International School, Anwan Soja, Area 1 Masaka, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Christfus Hillcrest Schools, Christus Avenue, Kugwaru Road, Ado, Karu, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|College Of Education, Jos Road, Akwanga, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Command Science Secondary School, B.A.D Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka
|NASARAWA
|E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|E-Plus Network, E-Library, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Federal Polytecnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Future Gate Model School, Beside Pisand Guest Inn Bakin, Ado, New Karu CTR 1,
Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Future Gate Model School, Beside Pisand Guest Inn Bakin, Ado, New Karu CTR 2,
Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Gods Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|ICPC Academy Of Nigeria, Km 46, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Keffi, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|JAMB State Office, State Ministry Of Works, Opposite Coca-Cola Bottling Company Depot
Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
|NASARAWA
|JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Jereega Academy, Behind GSS Sabon Gari, Keffi
|NASARAWA
|LIGHTDOVE LIMITED, Vocational And Relevant Technology, Behind Access Bank, Lafia,
Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia
Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.
|NASARAWA
|Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga
|NASARAWA
|Lizdav Academy Nursery, Primary & Secondary School, Along Calvary Road, Ruga Junction,
Mararaba, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Nasarawa State Polythecnic, Ombi 1, Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba,
Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key
Science Academy Masaka
|NASARAWA
|Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu
|NASARAWA
|SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A.,
Nasarawa State.
|NASARAWA
|Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State
|NASARAWA
|St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State.
|NASARAWA
|Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, Angwan Nepa
Keffi
|NASARAWA
|Supreme Kings and Queens Academy, Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State
|NIGER
|Air-Max Computer Institute, Beside St. Theresa Catholic Church, Madalla, Niger State
|NIGER
|Bishop James Yisa Memorial School CBT Centre, Kwamba, Suleja, Niger State
|NIGER
|Brilliant Impact International Academy CBT Centre, Plot 1, 2 &3 Brilliant Impact Street,
Angwan-Boro Gauraka, Tafa L.G.A. Niger State
|NIGER
|FH Investment Limited CBT Centre, Uphill rest house estate, kobwa,Kuta, Niger State
|NIGER
|Federal Polytechnic, ICT Hall, Doko Road, Bida, Niger State
|NIGER
|Federal Univeristy of Tech, E -exam Centre 3, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano, Minna, Niger
State
|NIGER
|Federal University Of Tech, Electronic Test Centre, Gidan Kwano Campus, Minna, Niger
State
|NIGER
|Federal University of Technology, E-Exam Centre 2, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano, Minna,
Niger State
|NIGER
|IBRAHIM BABANGIDA UNIV. LAPAI, E-LIBRARY CBT CENTRE, NIGER STATE
|NIGER
|JAMB Zonal Office, CBT Centre, 3 Arms Zone, Maitumbi, JAMB Office, Minna, Niger State
|NIGER
|JAMB/NCC CBT Centre, 3 Arms Zone, Maitumbi, Beside JAMB Office, Minna, Niger State
|NIGER
|NIGER STATE POLYTECHNIC, BIDA CAMPUS (CABS), DOKO ROAD, NEAR FEDERAL
POLYTECHNIC, BIDA, NIGER STATE
|NIGER
|Niger State College of Agriculture CBT Centre, Beside Railway Station, Mokwa, Niger State
|NIGER
|Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru-Bida Road, Zungeru, Niger State
|NIGER
|Niger state College of Education, CBT Centre, Minna, Niger State
|NIGER
|Sani Bello College ICT Centre
|OGUN
|500 Seater Computer Laboratory, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|OGUN
|ASTUTE COLLEGE (HON TAI OLABULO CBT CENTRE), ASTUTE COLLEGE ROAD, OFF
COKER IBOGUN AKINSIDE RD, IFO
|OGUN
|Advanced Breed CBT Centre, Block 13, Oba Erinwole II Road, GRA, Sagamu
|OGUN
|Babcock University, CIT Computer Laboratory, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Baltidon CBT Test Centre I, Plot 5, Olabisi Onabanjo Road, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta
|OGUN
|Baltidon CBT Test Centre II, Plot 5, Olabisi Onabanjo Road, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta
|OGUN
|Batmod Hub, Behind Mobiduff Filling Station, Idi-Aparun B/Stop, Ijoko Lemode, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Bluefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 1
|OGUN
|Bluefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 2
|OGUN
|Christopher University, Km 46, Lagos/Ibadan Express Way, Mowe, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Covenant University, KM 10, Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Crawford University, ICT Centre, Kilometre 8, Atan-Agbara Road, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun
State
|OGUN
|DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Lagos - Abeokuta Expressway, Itori-Ewekoro, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Daropeg College, Opposite Calvary Church, Abule Ijoko Road, Ijoko, Ogun State.
|OGUN
|Federal College of Education, E-Library, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Km 1, Oja-Odan Way, Ilaro, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Gateway ICT Ltd, Southwest Resource Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta South LGA, Ogun
State
|OGUN
|Gateway Polytechnic, (Now Ogun State Institute of Technology)Oba Adesola Market Road,
Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Huntsville Technology Ltd, Christower Intl School, 14/16, Agboola Street, Off Lagos-Ibadan
Expressway (Oremeji Bus Stop) Ibafo, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State
|OGUN
|International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 1
|OGUN
|International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 2
|OGUN
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, ABEOKUTA (Registration Only)
|OGUN
|Koncept Computer Enterprises Centre I, 10 Chris Ogunbanjo Way, Opposite Coca-Cola
Depot, Ijari, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Koncept Computer Enterprises Centre II, 10 Chris Ogunbanjo Way, Opposite Coca-Cola
Depot, Ijari, Ijebu-Ode
|OGUN
|Life Baker College, 2/10, Wasiu Abiodun Close, Opp. Suru Bus Stop, Along Ijoko-Agbado
Road, Ijoko, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta
|OGUN
|Mountain Top University,Cbt Centre, Klm 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,Prayer City,Ibafo,
Ogun State
|OGUN
|Mueenat International Academy, 1, Dabira Avenue Obada Oko, Abeokuta, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Needs Assessment Computer Lab (250-seater Computer Lab), Federal University of
Agriculture, Abeokuta
|OGUN
|Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ibara, Onikoko Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Pinnacle Royal College, Ilupeju - Idiya Rounder, Abeokuta, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Redeemers University Mini Campus, School of Remedial Studies CBT Centre, KM 46
Lagos/Ibadan Expreesway,
|OGUN
|Solid Rock Girls Academy, Ibadan Expressway, Opposite FGGC Sagamu, Ogun State
|OGUN
|Tai Solarin University of Education, Ososa Campus, Ososa, Ogun State
|ONDO
|AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Adekunle Ajasin University, ICT Centre 1, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Adekunle Ajasin University, ICT Centre 2, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Adeyemi College Of Education, MIS Directorate, Ondo-Ore Road, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Amable Nig.ltd CBT Centre 21 Oke-Ogun Road, Beside Onireke Hotel, Along Govt Technical
College, Oke Ogun, Owo, Ondo State
|ONDO
|BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State
|ONDO
|ETC Centre, Obakekere, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.
|ONDO
|Federal University of Technology, Digital Research Centre 1, Obanla, Akure, Ondo state
|ONDO
|Federal University of Technology, Digital Research Centre 2, Obanla, Akure, Ondo state
|ONDO
|Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity
Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Idris Premier College, Computer Centre , 1 Laibuga Street , Off Awule Road, Akure, Ondo
State
|ONDO
|JAMB Zonal Office, AKURE, ONDO STATE (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|ONDO
|Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road,
Akure, Ondo State
|ONDO
|OAR ICT Solutions LTD, Uye Quarters, Behind New Era Nur/Pry School, Off Ijare/Ikare
Road, Ijare, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Opeoluwa ICT Centre, Tipper Junction, Along Local Govt. Secretariat Rd, Alapata Qtrs,
Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State
|ONDO
|Rufus Giwa Polytechnic ICT Directorate, KM 4, Akure-Benin Express Way, Owo, Ondo State.
|OSUN
|Adeleke University CBT Centre, Old Ede-Osogbo Road via Water Corporation, Ede.
|OSUN
|Bowen University Computer Science and Information Technology Lab, Iwo, Osun State
|OSUN
|CBT Centre, Osun State College of Education, Along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa, Osun State
|OSUN
|Christ The King Academy School Ltd., (CKC) BML1 Ayeni Crescent Omi-Asoro, Ilesa
|OSUN
|College of Education, Foreign Links Campus, Moro Ife North,Osun State.
|OSUN
|Elerinmosa Resource Hub Ltd., Oke awesin area, Erin-Osun, Osun State.
|OSUN
|FVL Millennium Concepts, Millennium Centre, Osu-Ilesa Rd, Opa, Ile-Ife
|OSUN
|Federal Polytechnic, South Campus CBT Centre, Ede, Osun State.
|OSUN
|ICT Hall A, Osun State College of Education along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa.
|OSUN
|ICT Hall B, Osun State College of Education along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa.
|OSUN
|Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State
|OSUN
|JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), Block Y (Commercial)OSPDC, Service Area, Ilobu
Road, Osogbo.
|OSUN
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, OSOGBO (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|OSUN
|Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
|OSUN
|Kemade Highflyers Academy , CAC Aduralere Street, Behind Rotkay Filling Station, Ondo
Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
|OSUN
|Kunike International School, Oke-Ijetu, Off Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, Osun State.
|OSUN
|Obafemi Awolowo University, ICT Hall A, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
|OSUN
|Obafemi Awolowo University, ICT Hall B, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
|OSUN
|Oduduwa University, Ife- Ibadan Expressway Roundabout,Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State
|OSUN
|Osun State College of Education, E-Library, Ila-Orangun, Osun State
|OSUN
|Osun State College of Technology, e-Library, Esa -Oke, Osun State
|OSUN
|Osun State University, Iwo Road, Ikire, Osun State
|OSUN
|Redeemers University, ICT Centre, Ede, Osun State
|OYO
|Abimbola Excel Schools, Oke-Elesin Bus Stop, Along Akaran Road, Ibadan
|OYO
|Atanda Group of Schools ICT Resource Centre, behind Teachers House, Oluyole Estate,
Ibadan
|OYO
|CBT Centre 2 Emmanuel Alayande College, PMB 1010, Oyo
|OYO
|CBT Centre 3 Emmanuel Alayande College, PMB 1010, Oyo
|OYO
|Damdav CBT Centre I, Opposite Kajola Local Government Quarters, Okeho
|OYO
|Damdav CBT Centre II, Opposite Kajola Local Government Quarters, Okeho
|OYO
|Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin -Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State
|OYO
|Educational Advancement Centre, 45 Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State
|OYO
|Emmanuel Alayande College of Education Centre 2, Erelu, Oyo, Oyo state
|OYO
|Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre, Sango Eleyele Road, Arometa Meta bus stop, opposite NMPC
filing station, Arometa Ibadan, Oyo State
|OYO
|Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo
State
|OYO
|Federal College of Education (Special), e-Library, Oyo, Oyo State
|OYO
|God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan
|OYO
|I-Flier International School, Ogungbade Road, Opposite Don Bosco Youth Centre,
Ogungbade, Egbeda LGA, Ibadan
|OYO
|JAMB ZONAL OFFICE, IBADAN, Oyo State
|OYO
|Jonik Interlink Concept, No 258, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Molete, Ibadan
|OYO
|Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
|OYO
|NCC/JAMB CBT Centre, Behind Jossy Adeolu Filing Station, Igbeti Road, Igboho, Oyo State
|OYO
|Novelty Academy CBT, Novelty Intl Academy and Polytechnic Campus, Km 3 Kishi-Ilorin Rd,
Kishi
|OYO
|Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Oyo State
|OYO
|Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar
School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan
|OYO
|Sunshine Group Of Schools CBT Centre. Oke -Bola NTC Road, Ibadan.
|OYO
|The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State
|OYO
|The Polytechnic, ICT Centre 2, Ibadan, Oyo State.
|OYO
|The Polytechnic, ICT Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State
|OYO
|University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State
|OYO
|University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State, Centre 2
|OYO
|University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State, Centre 3
|OYO
|University of Ibadan, ETC Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State
|PLATEAU
|3MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau
State.
|PLATEAU
|Al-Iman School,No. 3, Dogon Dutse, Jos, Plateau State.
|PLATEAU
|Biodira Multi Biz Concept, 54, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos, Plateau State.
|PLATEAU
|College of Education, Panshin, Plateau State. Ctr2
|PLATEAU
|ECWA International College of Technology, 7, Joseph
Gomwalk Road, Opp. DSTV Office, Jos, Plateau State.
|PLATEAU
|Fadatkan Enterprise, All Nations Academy, Bokkos, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Federal College of Education, Jos-Panshin Road, Pankshin, Plateau State.
|PLATEAU
|Federal College of Forestry, Bauchi Road, Opposite Bauchi
Motor Park, Jos, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Government Secondary School, Pagna, Langtang North, Plateau state
|PLATEAU
|JAMB State Office, 56 Murtala Mohamed Way, Jos, Plateau
State
|PLATEAU
|Our Lady of Fatima, Off Turkus Road, Along Prisons Office, Shendam, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Plateau State Polytechnic, Heipang, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Rajib Computer Academy, behind Hamaz Communication,
22, Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau State.
|PLATEAU
|Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Saint Lois College, Joseph Gomwalk Road, Jos, Plateau State
|PLATEAU
|Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plot 34 Rikkos New Layout, Jos
|RIVERS
|A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary
School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers
|RIVERS
|ACE International Training Centre, centre 1, Plot 1 Location Road, Km 17, PH/Aba
Expressway by Tap Bus stop, Iriebe, Portharcourt, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|ACE International Training Centre, centre 2, Plot 1 Location Road, Km 17, PH/Aba
Expressway by Tap Bus stop, Iriebe, Portharcourt, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port
Harcourt, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Ashgrove Academy, University of Port Harcourt (Abuja Campus) Choba
|RIVERS
|E - District, Plot 78, Beside De Umahs Hotel, Igbo Etche, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Ebenezer International School, No. 1, Mini-Chinda Street, Elimgbu Slaughter Elimgbu, Port
Harcourt, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Evinok Connection Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|F C E TECHNICAL CBT CENTRE OMOKU
|RIVERS
|Fastfive Computers Nig Ltd, No 11/14, Palace Road, Oyigbo, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Hopeful CBT Centre, Shell Pipeline Road, UmuEbulu 2, Etche, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|JAMB OFFICE, 9 OZUZU CLOSE, OFF MANILLA PEPPLE D/LINE, PORT HARCOURT
(REGISTRATION ONLY)
|RIVERS
|Kings Word College, Shalom Estate, Umuebule 1, Etche, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Paragon City Light College (6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E, Iwofe Road, Opp.
ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt), Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Ranjennys Schools, Obo-Wanke Road, By Divisional Police Station, Eleme, Rivers State
|RIVERS
|Rivers State University of Science and Technology ICT Centre, Port Harcourt
|SOKOTO
|Aliyu Magatakarda wamakko ICT Centre , Arkilla Area Along Kalambaina Road, Sokoto CTR
1
|SOKOTO
|Aliyu Magatakarda wamakko ICT Centre , Arkilla Area Along Kalambaina Road, Sokoto CTR
2
|SOKOTO
|Baytumaun CBT Centre,Blue Crescent Schools, Mabera Area Sokoto, Sokoto State
|SOKOTO
|JAMB STATE OFFICE SOKOTO (REGISTRATION ONLY)Block 6, Third Floor, Shehu
Kangiwa Secretariat, Sokoto.
|SOKOTO
|Shehu Shagari College Of Education, Along Birnin Kebbi Road, Farfaru Area, Sokoto
|SOKOTO
|Sokoto Education Development Trust Fund (SEDFT), Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko
CBT CENTRE, No. 9, Off Sama Road, Sokoto
|SOKOTO
|Sokoto State University, CBT Centre, Sokoto, Sokoto State
|SOKOTO
|Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto, ICT Centre, Sokoto State.
|TARABA
|College of Agriculture, (Permanent Site,) Bali Road, Jalingo, Taraba State
|TARABA
|Federal Polytechnic, (Permanent Site,) ICT Centre Annex, Bali, Taraba State
|TARABA
|Federal Polytechnic, (Permanent Site,) ICT Centre, Jalingo Road, Bali
|TARABA
|Federal University, Along Katsina -Ala Road, Wukari, Taraba State
|TARABA
|JAMB State Office, Old Teachers College, Jalingo, Taraba State
|TARABA
|Peacock College Of Education, No 2, Hospital Road, Jalingo, Taraba State
|TARABA
|Taraba State College Of Health And Technology, Behind General Hospital, Takum, Taraba
State
|YOBE
|FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE
|YOBE
|Federal College of Education (Technical), Virtual Library, Mohammed Idrissa Way, Potiskum,
Yobe State
|YOBE
|Federal Polytechnic, Maiduguri Road, Damaturu, Yobe State
|YOBE
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, DAMATURU (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|YOBE
|Mai Poly Geidam, Geidam LGA, Yobe State
|YOBE
|Shehu Sule College Of Nursing and Midwifery, Ibrahim Gaidam ICT Centre, Damaturu
|YOBE
|Umar Suleiman College of Eduation, Nguru Road, Gashua, Yobe State
|ZAMFARA
|Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, Zamfara State
|ZAMFARA
|Amlak Technology, JAMB CBT Centre, Birnin Magji Road, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State
|ZAMFARA
|College Of Education, Along Sokoto Road, Maru, Zamfara State
|ZAMFARA
|Federal College Of Education (Technical), Along Zaria Road, Gusau, Zamfara State
|ZAMFARA
|Federal Polytechnic, ICT Centre, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State
|ZAMFARA
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, GUSAU, Zamfara State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|ZAMFARA
|LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara
State