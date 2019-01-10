2019 JAMB: See di approved CBT centres dem wey near your domot plus oda tins you nid to know

  • 10 January 2019
Di Joint Admissions Matriculations Board (JAMB) don open di sales of forms for di 2019 examinations for Nigeria from Thursday, January, 10 till February 21, 2019.

JAMB na exam for candidates wey wan enta tertiary institution for Nigeria whether through Direct Entry (DE) or for di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Di join bodi wey dey organise di JAMB exam change tins dis year, cancel cyber cafe registration where some applicants bin dey go before-before to register for di exam.

JAMB announce dia decision last year say many of di business centre dem dey do magomago, make mistakes join and dis dey make am hard for students to get admission.

Oga Fabian bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem go still work wit some business centre or cyber cafe but any cyber cafe wey wan participate to register dia candidates for 2019 exam must first register wit dem.

Instead, all di candidates go nid to go wetin dem call Computer Based Test (CBT) centre wey dey around dem to register for di exam.

Tok-tok pesin for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tell BBC Pidgin say di reason why dem no dey allow applicant to go fill form for house na because of di magomago wey some pipo dey do.

"You know some pipo, dem go just put dia own foto, come put dia pikin name, and den go write exam for dia pikin... so we don stop passport foto. Now we dey do live foto capture," Na so Dr Benjamin tok.

Live capture mean say applicant wey wan register for JAMB need to carri dia leg waka go CBT centre and na dia dem go use computer snap di student foto, take dia fingerprint and register dia informate, like choice of school.

JAMB 2019 - wetin you need to know

Di cost of di form, according to Dr Benjamin, na 3500 naira ($10), although applicant fit need to pay additional 500 naira to di CBT centre as service charge.

For JAMB website, dem advice say make students no pay pass 700 naira for dis 'service charge'.

Any JAMB office wey dey your state na CBT centre too, but na only for pipo to register dia - no be to go write di exam.

Di joinbodi don also make way for pesin dey blind or deaf to take sit for di exam.

Image example JAMB say na on top phone applicants need to first do registration even before dem comot money for form

Profile registration for 2019 JAMB

On dia website, JAMB don list dis steps for wetin pesin need to do to profile registration ontop mobile phone (only for Airtel and MTN):

  • Na only one Cell (mobile) number (SIM) di candidate fit use and na date number mobile number text message from JAMB go dey enter. Di number automatically dey connected to di candidate name only. So no forget am.
  • Candidate need to send im name [Surname FirstName MiddleName] wit text message (SMS) to 55019. Make e no pass 38 characters and must get two space between di names e.g Tinubu Adamu Odumegwu.
  • Candidate go come get Profile Code of 10 characters as text for im mobile phone
  • Candidate go show dis profile code for wia im wan buy di JAMB form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). Afta di candiate go come get di form ePIN for im mobile number
  • Candidate need to present dis ePIN for any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for registration
  • Di complete process, rules and warnings dey for inside download pdf wey JAMB put on dia website

Check approved CBT centres wey dey your state

State Centre
ABIA AMABLE NIG LTD, 7 OLD TIMBER RD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
ABIA Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State
ABIA BENJYN International Academy, 1 Benjyn Avenue, Amorji Ukwu, Obingwa LGA, Abia State
ABIA Bright Stars International Schools, 10/12, Ikpeamaeze Street, Umuikpo, Ariaria, Aba, Abia
State
ABIA CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS
BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
ABIA COVENANT POLYTECHNIC, ABA, NO 321 ABA OWERRI RD, ABA, ABIA STATE
ABIA Doreen Institute of Computer Technologies, Opp. National Population Commission, New
Haven Junction, Along Holy Ghost Road By Aba Road, Umuahia, Abia State.
ABIA Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba
ABIA Freedom World Academy Intl, 12 Okpu-Umobo Street, Osisioma, Aba, Abia State.
ABIA Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd. Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia,
Abia State.
ABIA Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba,
Abia State
ABIA JAMB State Office, Ubakala, near Ubakala junction, Enugu - Port Harcourt Expressway,
Umuahia, Abia State
ABIA Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State
ABIA Matar Miseri Cordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State.
ABIA Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, eTest Centre, Umudike, Abia State
ABIA National Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuuokea, No 1, Oji Avenue, Off 3, Glass
Industry Road, Near 7-Up Plant, Obingwa LGA, Abia State
ABIA Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA
ABIA PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA
SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 1
ABIA Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia
State
ABIA St. Anthony Comprehensive Secondary School, 83b Omuma Rd, Off Ama-Ogbonna, Aba,
Abia State
ABIA Surftech Telecom, Aba North Magistrate Court, Opposite EEDC Ikot Ekpene Rd, Aba
ADAMAWA Adamawa State University, Abdulrahman Ghali E - Library
ADAMAWA Aliyu Mustafa Academy, ICT Centre, 19-21 Baushe Street, Upper Luggere Road,
Jimeta-Yola, Adamwa State
ADAMAWA American University Of Nigeria, ICT Centre, 226, Modibbo Adama Way, Yola, Adamwa State
ADAMAWA Capital Government Day Secondary School, Yola North L.G.A
ADAMAWA Federal College Of Education, Kabiru Ishiaku E-Library, Yola, Adamwa State
ADAMAWA Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamwa State
ADAMAWA Jamb Zonal Office Yola, Adamwa State (Registration only)
ADAMAWA MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CENTRE-2, ALONG MUBI ROAD,
GEREI LGA, YOLA
ADAMAWA MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CENTRE-3, ALONG MUBI ROAD,
GEREI LGA, YOLA
ADAMAWA Modibbo Adama University Of Technology, (MAUTECH) CBT Hall, Along Mubi Road, Girei
LGA, Yola, Adamwa State
AKWA-IBOM Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua,Ikot Ekpene.
AKWA-IBOM Akwa ibom State Coll. of Arts and Science, Nung Ukim, Ikono LGA, Akwa Ibom State
AKWA-IBOM Flourish Computer Centre,No 101 Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Off Nung Oku Junction,
Uyo
AKWA-IBOM Gestric Information Technology and Management Institute,No 74 Oron Road, Uyo, CTR 2
AKWA-IBOM Gestric Infortech & Management Institute, No. 74 Oron Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
AKWA-IBOM Ibom E-library Complex, Ibrahim Babangida Way Uyo
AKWA-IBOM Ibom Institute of Management and Technology, off Aba Road by Mickon Filling Station, Ikot
Ekpene.
AKWA-IBOM JAMB Office State Office, Atiku-Abubakar Road Uyo, Near State Secretariat, Uyo, Akwa
Ibom State. (Registration Only)
AKWA-IBOM Kemelgold Nigeria Ltd., Onna Peoples High School, Abbat Onna L.G.A, Akwa Ibom State
AKWA-IBOM Knowledge Partners Ltd, 30 Udosen Uko Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
AKWA-IBOM Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime
Academy, Oron.
AKWA-IBOM Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG
ETINAN - NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE
AKWA-IBOM PTDF E-Resourcess Centre, University Of Uyo, town Campus Annex (opposite faculty of
law)Akwa Ibom State
AKWA-IBOM Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology N0. 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene.
CTR. 2.
AKWA-IBOM Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology,No, 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene, CTR
1
ANAMBRA AFRITECH CBT Centre, No 65/67 Ukpor Road, Through Larcel Junction, Beside Lippo
Water or Behind Cento Quarters, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Adazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT Centre,union primary school road, behind st.Joseph catholic church,
adazi Nnukwu Anaocha, L.G.A Anambra state
ANAMBRA Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State
ANAMBRA B.B.O. Emeh Education Foundation, 1 Ugbaga Close, Umudinya Village, (Awuda Qtrs),
Nnobi, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High
Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), International Centre 1, Igbariam,
Anambra State
ANAMBRA Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University E-Library (COOU) CtrII Igbariam, Anambra
State
ANAMBRA Chumet Institute Limited, 13, Old Onitsha Road, Opp. Anglican Girls Secondary School,
Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd,
Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Deacons Digital Solutions Ltd, 2nd Floor Legion Hall, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity,
Onitsha, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra
State
ANAMBRA Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Auditorium Centre IV, Oko, Anambra State.
ANAMBRA Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Auditorium, Ctr III, Anambra State.
ANAMBRA Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Mass Communication, Ctr 1, Anambra State.
ANAMBRA Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Mass Communucation Centr II, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Grafil Computers Limited, Grafil House, High Tension Road, Opp. Thrillers Fast Food,
Arooma Junction, Awka, Anambra State
ANAMBRA JAMB STATE OFFICE, AWKA (REGISTRATION ONLY)
ANAMBRA KONIGINS DES FRIEDENS College, 6, Pius Ogbuagu Avenue, Oka-Uga, Anambra State.
ANAMBRA Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, Iyiowa Odekpe,
Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Mega Data View Computers, Austica Memorial College, Nanka, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Mega Dataview Computers Christ The King College Centre I Oguta Road Onitisha, Anambra
State
ANAMBRA Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra
State
ANAMBRA Nnamdi Azikiwe University Digital Library Ctr I, Awka, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Nnamdi Azikiwe University Digital Library Ctr II, Awka, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Nwafor Orizu College of Education CBT Centre, 3-3 Junction, Nsugbe, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E - Library, Centre 2, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Obidon Systematic Computer Institute, No.31 Limca Road Nkpor, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , Umueze Amorji,
Anambra State.
ANAMBRA Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development (TCCHD), Mike Ajaegbu Road By Afadike
Market, Obosi, Anambra State
ANAMBRA Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State
BAUCHI Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
BAUCHI Abubakar Tatari Ali Polythecnic, Wuntin Dada, Along Jos Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State
BAUCHI Al-Furquan International Academy, Along Bauchi-Dass Road, New GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi
State
BAUCHI Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State
BAUCHI Bauchi Institute For Arabic and Islamic Studies, Off Sunday Awoniyi Road, New G.R.A.,
Bauchi, Bauchi State.
BAUCHI Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
BAUCHI Dolphin Maria College, Sunday Awoniyi Road, New G.R.A, Bauchi, Bauchi State
BAUCHI Federal Polytechnic, Opp. Gwallameji Village, Along Dass Road, Gwallameji, Bauchi, Bauchi
State
BAUCHI Giwo Science Academy, Km 3, Along Ningi-Kano Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State
BAUCHI Iqraa Science Academy, Bakari Dukku Road, Off Old Cemetry, Fadaman Madah, Bauchi,
Bauchi State
BAUCHI JAMB STATE OFFICE, OFF AHMADU BELLO WAY, BAUCHI, Bauchi State
(REGISTRATION ONLY)
BAUCHI Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi
BAYELSA Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State
BAYELSA Federal University Otuoke (Library Building)
BAYELSA Federal University Otuoke (Tetfund Building)
BAYELSA Jamb Cbt Centre, Hospital Road, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
BAYELSA Jamb Office Yenagoa (Registration Only)
BAYELSA Linnet Paul Innovative Institute, No 1, Niit Road Off Isaac Boro Express Way,
Etegwe-Yenagoa
BAYELSA New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along
Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State
BAYELSA New Kings and Queens Montesori, Opp. NUJ Office, New Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, CENTRE
1
BAYELSA Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 1
BAYELSA Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 2
BAYELSA POTTER'S TOUCH HIGH SCHOOL KM 2 MELFORD OKILO WAY, IGBOGENE,
YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE
BENUE Benue State University, CBT CENTER, Makurdi, Benue State
BENUE CBT Center, opp Beco Filling Station, Markurdi Rd., Otukpo,Benue State
BENUE Calvary Arrows college, km 20 Gboko Aliade Road, Gboko, Benue State.
BENUE College of Education, CBT Center, Oju, Benue State
BENUE Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa
BENUE Excellent International College Centre 1, Gboko, Benue State
BENUE Excellent International College Centre 2, Gboko, Benue State
BENUE Federal Univeristy of Agriculture Makurdi., ETC Centre, Makurdi, Benue State
BENUE Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State
University, Makurdi
BENUE Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of
Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State
BENUE JAMB Zonal Office, Makurdi, No.146, George Akume way, Makurdi, Benue State
BENUE Our Lady of Mount Camel College, km 5, Naka Road, Makurdi, Benue State
BORNO College of Education Waka-Biu, Maiduguri Road, Biu, Borno State
BORNO JAMB ZONAL OFFICE MAIDUGURI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
BORNO Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Jos/Kano Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
BORNO Nassara Computer Academy, No 12 Kirikassama Street, between Fidelity Bank and Union
Bank, Maiduguri, Borno State
BORNO National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari
Barracks, Maiduguri
BORNO Ramat Polytechnic CBT Centre, Jos - Kano Road, Opp Borno State Board of Internal
Revenue, Maiduguri
BORNO University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
BORNO University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
BORNO University Of Maiduguri, ICT Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
BORNO University Of Maiduguri, ICT Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
CROSS-RIVER Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (ICT Centre) Brig. Dan Archibong Drive, Daniel's Valley,
Akwa- Ikot Effanga, Akpabuyo, Cross River State
CROSS-RIVER Beeps Technology Limited, School Of Nursing, Hospital Road, Igoli, Ogoja, Cross River
State
CROSS-RIVER College Of Education, Akamkpa, Cross River State
CROSS-RIVER Cross River Institute of Technology and Management, Calabar-Ikom Highway, Ugep, Cross
River State.
CROSS-RIVER Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Dept of Computer Science, Calabar,
Cross River State.
CROSS-RIVER E-Library, University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
CROSS-RIVER Federal College of Education, ICT Complex/ Computer Science Blocks, Obudu, Cross River
State.
CROSS-RIVER Foresight Schools, Anthony Agwupuye memorial hall, sweet mother street, Ikom, Cross River
State
CROSS-RIVER JAMB STATE OFFICE, Calabar, 100 Marian Road, Calabar, Cross River State.
CROSS-RIVER Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School,
Okuku, Yala, Cross River State.
CROSS-RIVER Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja
CROSS-RIVER Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar
DELTA Adam Igbudu Christian Institute, Ughelli-Ozoro Road, Emevor, Delta State
DELTA Benchill Schools, No. 1, DN Dudu Close, Off Emiko Close, Warri, Delta State
DELTA College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT),
Agbor, Delta state
DELTA College of Education, ICT Centre, Warri
DELTA Dayspring Christian College, Opete Town near Otokutu Between Ughelli South LGA and Udu
Local Government.
DELTA Delta State Library CBT, Opp. Felix Ibru Secretariat, Maryam Babaginda Road, Asaba
DELTA Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State
DELTA Delta State University, Digital Centre, Abraka, Delta State
DELTA Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 1, Campus 3, Abraka, Delta State
DELTA Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 2, Campus 3, Abraka, Delta State
DELTA Edwin Clarke University, CBT Centre, Kiagbodo, Burutu LGA, Delta State
DELTA Fetmakson Computer/ICT Ogbe- Ofu Quarters Off Idu_Muogo Road, ISELLEUKU
DELTA Holy Ghost International School, Izomo Road, Off DSC Expressway, Ovwian, Aladja, Udu
LGA, Delta state
DELTA Holywood International School Asaba By Eco Bank, Opp Summit Road Asaba, Delta State.
DELTA IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES AND TECHNOLOGY, 2 Igbesivwe
Street, Off Okere-Ugborikoko Road, Warri. Delta State
DELTA JAMB State Office, Asaba, Okpanam Road, Asaba, Delta State
DELTA Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) CTR 4, Ibru Village, Agbarha-otor, Ughelli, Delta
state
DELTA Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Village, Agbarha-otor, Ughelli, Delta state
DELTA Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University(MCIU), Ibru Foundation College Of Education CTR-2
Agbarha-otor ughelli,Delta state
DELTA Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University(MCIU), Ibru Foundation College Of Education CTR-3
Agbarha-otor ughelli,Delta state
DELTA Obule Integrated Schools Sapele, Ikoyo Street Off Mechanic Village Road Sapele, Delta
State.
DELTA PACIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Opp. Blue Water Hotel, Nigercat Road, Ekpan-Effurun,
Delta State
DELTA Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State
DELTA Prime Vocational Institute KM 4, Kwale-Asaba Express Way Beside Lococoon Hotels, Kwale,
Delta State.
EBONYI Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, ICT Complex, Uwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State
EBONYI Annuciation ICT Centre, St Patrick's Catholic Church, Kpiri-Kpiri, Abakaliki
EBONYI Bishop McGettricks Catholic Girls Secondary School, ICT Centre, inside Saint Marys Catholic
Church, Afikpo, Ebonyi State
EBONYI Comprehensive School of Management & Tech. (CISMT), Along Watchman Street,
Abakaliki, Ebonyi State
EBONYI Ebonyi State College Of Education, Ikwo, Ebonyi State
EBONYI Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi
State
EBONYI Federal College Of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State
EBONYI Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State
EDO Ambrose Alli university, e-Library Halls A and B Ekpoma, Edo State
EDO Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony
(Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba
EDO College of Education, Igueben, Edo State
EDO Complete Computers and Technology Institute, 11 Adesuwa Road, Opp Sterling Bank, GRA
Benin City, Edo State
EDO Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside Eigbbhalu Oriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5,
Ewaile Foh Uwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state
EDO DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Juction , Benin city, Edo State
EDO DIICT Nigeria CBT CENTRE,79 AGBOR ROAD, OPPOSITE WESTERN BOYS' HIGH
SCHOOL, RAMAT PARK, IKPOBA HILL, BENIN CITY, Edo State
EDO Daniet Global Resources, 67 Abu Aminu Avenue, By Mouka Foam, Upper Mission Extension,
Benin City, Edo State
EDO Edo University, Km. 7, Auchi- Abuja Rd, Uzaire, Iyahmo, Edo State
EDO Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency, 7th Floor, Block D, State
Government secretariat, Behing High Court, Benin- City, Edo state
EDO Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Off Okada Road, Usen, Edo State
EDO Gateway Edutech & Multiconcept, (Former Savannah Bank Building, 177, 1st East Circular
Road, By Sapele Road, Opp. Mrs Filing Station, Benin City, Edo State
EDO GiftedHands Science and Technology, 155 Uselu Lagos Road, Former NEPA Office, Benin
City, Edo State
EDO Givitec CBT Centre, 192, MM Way, Benin- City, Edo State
EDO Hf-Jemajo Ventures, No 1, Joseph Ezehi Avenue, Efandia Qtrs, Off New Agbor Road, Uromi,
Edo State
EDO Igbinedion University, Okada, Ovia East Local Govt. Okada Town, Edo State
EDO Kings Polytechnic ICT Centre, Along Illushi- Ubiaja Road, Ubiaja, Edo State
EDO Lumen Christi International High School CBT Centre, Uromi, Edo State
EDO MJ & Eshoiza ICT Centre, No. 31 Upper Secretariat By MTN Mast, Ugbogbo Igarra, Edo
State
EDO Mikon Institute , 34A Boundary Rd, GRA, Benin- City, Edo State
EDO Mount Carmel Secondary School, Along Ambrose Alli University, Part Time Campus Road,
Emaudo, Ekpoma, Edo State
EDO NABTEB ICT Training Centre, 1, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, Edo State
EDO Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State
EDO Oseni Elamah OCT Institute, 39, Poly Rd, Auchi, Edo State
EDO Samuel Adegboyega University, Km. 1, Ehor/ Ogwa Rd. Ogwa, Edo State
EDO Supreme ICT Foundation Academy, No 6, Aburime street, Off New Lagos Road, New Benin,
Benin City, Edo State
EDO University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State
EDO WAEC International Office CBT, Ogunmwenyin Community, Oredo LGA, Benin City, Edo
State
EDO Yomtech Academy, Behind New Model Primary School, Ovah Road, Upper Siluko, Benin
City, Edo State
EKITI College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along Igbara Odo Road, Ikere-Ekiti
EKITI College of Health Sciences & Technology, Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Ekiti Anglican Dioceasan High School, Ile Abiye Premises, Ilawe Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Ekiti State University, ICT Centre, Iworoko Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Federal Polytechnic, Digital Library, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Federal University, Mayegun Street, Ayede Junction, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI JAMB State Office, Beside CBN, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Mater Christi Catholic Girls High School, CBT Centre, Igede Ekiti, Ekiti State
EKITI Pheonix CBT Centre, Pheonix Building, Block A, Beside UBE Office, Okurumeh Estate,
Ajebamidele, Ikere Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
ENUGU Afrihub ICT Centre II , Inst of Management Technology, Campus 3 Ind. Layout Enugu
ENUGU Bellsoft Technologies Limited , University of Nigeria Nsukka, Department of Economics,
Nsukka, Enugu State
ENUGU Centre For Distance Learning, CBT Centre, Opp. GS Building, University of Nigeria (UNN),
Enugu State
ENUGU Chris-Tech Comprehensive School, 76 Nike Road, Off Liberty Abakpa, Enugu
ENUGU De-Blue Doves Centre, Nkpo Junction Enugu/Makurdi Rd, Orba, Nsukka
ENUGU Elco ICT, Bishop Shanaham Nursing School, Nsukka, Enugu State
ENUGU Federal Coll Of Education (E-Library Ctr) Eha-Amufu
ENUGU Federal Coll of Education (Ctr 2) Eha-Amufu
ENUGU Federal Coll.Of Education ICT (Ctr 1) Eha-Amufu
ENUGU Foretrust Digital Consulting Ltd, Plot 63A, Premier Layout, Ogui-Nike, Enugu, Enugu State
ENUGU ICT - Hub, Queen's School, Ogui New Layout, Enugu
ENUGU IMT LEARNING MANAGEMENT CENTER 2
ENUGU IMT learning management institute centre 1 campus 3 Enugu
ENUGU JAMB STATE OFFICE, ENUGU (REGISTRATION ONLY)
ENUGU Judith Foundation International School, N0 124/81B Amaechi Road Opp. Topland Filling
Station Awknanaw, Enugu
ENUGU Julia-Gee Cornerstone Sec Sch CBT Centre ,10 Nike Lake Highway Express Rd ,Enugu
ENUGU M-Chips-Lynk Nig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu
ENUGU National Open University of Nigeria 87/89 Nike Lake Rd Enugu
ENUGU Peaceland & Stalwart Solutions, No. 1 Old Path Close, Opp. ESUT MSP By Mkpokiti
Junction, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State
ENUGU Prince Computer School Ltd, No. 70 Ofulonu Road, Nsukka, Enugu State
ENUGU St. Josephs Institute, 20/22, Amaigbo/Mgbemena Lane by CIC, Uwani, Enugu, Enugu State
ENUGU University of Nigeria Nsukka, Digital Library, Nsukka, Enugu State
ENUGU University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, CBT TETFUND Centre, Enugu, Enugu State
ENUGU University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State
FCT-ABUJA Apo Resettlement CBT & ICT centre, G.S.S, Apo, Abuja, FCT
FCT-ABUJA Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS - Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road,
Gwagwalada-FCT
FCT-ABUJA Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Best Intellect Intl Academy, Along Central Mosque Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Blueocean Technology, Glory House, Opposite GGSS, Dutse, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Brix Academy, No 2, Etang Obuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Central Emirates International Academy, Plot 903-904, Anagada Satelite Town, Near Giri
Junction, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Chamscity/SASCON CBT2, 3rd floor, SASCON International School, 19a Yedseram Street,
Maitama, Abuja(on Farmers' market road)
FCT-ABUJA Chamscity/Sascon CBT 1, 3rd floor, Sascon International School, 19A Yedseram Street,
Maitama, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Christ the King College (C.K.C.), Gwagwalada, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Comprehensive Institute Of Management &Tech, Arab Road Byazhim, Close To Water
Board, Behind Mountain Of Fire Church, Kubwa, FCT
FCT-ABUJA Computer Based Test(CBT) Centre, Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Digital Bridge Institute, 8 P.O.W. Mafemi Cresecent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Utako, Abuja,
FCT
FCT-ABUJA Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Dominion International School CBT Centre, No 40, Asheik Jarma Street, Off Mike Akhigbe
Way, Jabi, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Karu/Jikwoyi Road, Opposire Karu Market, Abuja,
FCT
FCT-ABUJA Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu.
FCT-ABUJA Islamic Leadership Academy, Behind Forest Zone, Kuje, FCT Abuja
FCT-ABUJA JAMB CBT Centre, JAMB Headquarters, Along Law School Road, Bwari, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA JAMB CBT Centre, Kogo, Bwari, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA JAMB FCT ZONAL OFFICE , No 19 Karaye Street, Off Amurie Omanze Street, Off Ladoke
Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja, FCT
FCT-ABUJA JC Best Schools International, Plot 133, Cafe District, After Magistrate Court, Life Camp,
Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Lead British Intl School, Aliyu Mustdafa Street (Opposite Trafford Hotel) Off Wole Soyinka
Avenue, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom
Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja
FCT-ABUJA Unique College Zuba, No 1, Behind Total Filing Station, Runji, Zuba, Abuja, FCT
FCT-ABUJA Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station,
after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja
GOMBE Community Education Resource Centre, Tashar Dukku, Behind Musaba Hospital,
Gombe,Gombe State
GOMBE Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku
GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State
GOMBE El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education,
NEW GRA, Gombe
GOMBE Federal College of Education (Technical), GOFCECON-Computer Lab, Gombe State
GOMBE Federal College of Education (Technical), Virtual E-Library, Gombe, Gombe State
GOMBE Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School CBT, Near Emir Palace, Bajoga,
Gombe
GOMBE Government Girls Secondary School, Kumo, PTDF Computer Lab., Gome-Yola Road, Kumo,
Gombe State
GOMBE Government Science Secondary School, Opposite NSCDC Billiri Division, Along Yola Road,
Billiri
GOMBE Government Science secondary School, CBT Center Near Specialist Hospital Jekadafari,
Gombe State
GOMBE JAMB STATE OFFICE, GOMBE, Gombe State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
GOMBE Model School CBT Centre, Along Yola Road, Kaltungo, Gombe State
GOMBE MuSASA World wide Solutions Ltd., Opp. The Nigerian Police Force M.T.D Command, New
G.R.A., Gombe, Gombe State
GOMBE University Main Library CBT Centre, Gombe State University, Gombe, Gombe State
IMO Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education,CBT Centre, Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
IMO Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, Ahiazu
Mbaise, Imo State.
IMO Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State
IMO Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girl's Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri.
IMO Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, Opp Aboh Mbaise L.G.A. Imo
State
IMO ICT CBT Centre, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State
IMO IE Empowerment ICT Centre, St. Peters Anglican Church Umuariam, Obowo LGA
IMO Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Imo State CTR 1
IMO Imo State University, CBT Centre, ICT Directorate, Owerri, Imo State
IMO JAMB STATE OFFICE, OWERRI, Imo State(REGISTRATION ONLY)
IMO Little Rock School, 5 School Road, Works Layout, Opp. Cradle Hotels, Imo State
IMO NIIT Education & training Centre, No 1 Kunoch Lane behind Diamond bank, off Item Str,
Ikenegbu, Owerri, Imo State
IMO Owerri CBT Hi-Tech, Plot C18, Okohia Layout, via World Bank Mkt,Owerri, Imo State
IMO Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa,
Ideato North, Imo State.
IMO Pope John Paul II Model School, Umunagbo, Ihitte, Ezinihite Mbaise, Imo State
IMO Prime Time Colosseum Plot 9-11 Federal Secrectariat Layout Beside federal High Court,
New Owerri, Owerri
IMO Shekina Smart Multi Concept Ltd, Nekede-Ihiagwa Road, (Beside Winners Chapel) Ihiagwa,
Owerri, Imo State
IMO Spotlite Integrated services Centre for Basic Computer Education, KM 30,Okigwe-Umuahia
Road, Umuelemai Village, isiala Mbano
IMO St. Charles Computer Technology, St Charles Catholic Church, Nguru, Aboh Mbaise, Imo
State.
IMO Swintec Computer Institute, No. 5/9 Hospital /Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
IMO Unique Computer Institute, 3 Hospital/Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State
JIGAWA B.H.T InterSystem Ltd, Dutse Bye Pass, opposite Awaji Filling Station, Dutse, Jigawa State
JIGAWA BINYAMINU USMAN POLYTECNIC,HADEJIA,JIGAWA STATE
JIGAWA Federal University Dutse CBT, ICT Centre , Ibrahim Aliyu Bye-Pass, Dutse
JIGAWA Federal University, E-Learning Centre, Dutse Bye-Pass, Dutse, Jigawa State
JIGAWA Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic., Along Kano-Daura Road, Kazaure, Jigawa State
JIGAWA JAMB State Office, Dutse, Plot 269/270, Mechanic Village, Dutse Bye-Pass, Dutse, Jigawa
State
JIGAWA Jigawa State College Of Education, Kano Road, Gumel, Jigawa State.
JIGAWA Jigawa State Institute For Information Technology, Daura Road, Kazaure.
KADUNA AWESONS ACADEMY, ZARIA, OPPOSITE 2ND GATE ABU , KONGO CAMPUS, ALONG
W.T.C. ROAD BEFORE WATER BOARD, ANGUWAN KAYA, ZARIA,KADUNA STATE
KADUNA Ahmadu Bello University, Distance Learning Centre, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.
KADUNA Ahmadu Bello University, Iya Abubakar Computer Centre, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria,
Kaduna State
KADUNA Ahmadu Bello University, Multi-Purpose Hall, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State
KADUNA Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Amal Computers and Test Centre Nigeria Limited, 30 Matazu Road Opposite Ahmadiyya
Jumma'at Mosque Tudun -Wada. Kaduna State
KADUNA Arewa Computer Training Institute, No 6 Gidan Garba Mai Iyali, Tudun Wada, Zaria.
KADUNA BEIJING INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, NO 18 SALIM CRESCENT, KAWO NEW
EXTENSION, KADUNA STATE
KADUNA Bethel Baptist High School, Km 6, Kachia Road, Damishi, Kujama, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Bostal Training Institute, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Dagamas Legacy Schools, No.1 Road E, Chikaji Rd, MTD Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State
KADUNA Dambo International Schools, 29, Kubani Crescent, Off Challawa Crescent, Kaduna, Kaduna
State
KADUNA Divine Progress School No. 47 Maiyere Road Narayi High Cost Kaduna South.
KADUNA El-Khalil (ICT) Limited, 17A, Attahiru Road, Malali, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Elbowvalley Online Nig. Ltd., GGSS Kawo, 1 Bello Abdullahi Road by College road, Behind
WAEC Office, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Fantsuam Foundation, No 1, FANTSUAM Close, Bayan Loco, Kafanchan, Kaduna
KADUNA JAMB STATE OFFICE (REGISTRATION ONLY)
KADUNA Kaduna Community Resource Center, Women Multipurpose Centre, 9, Bank Road, Kaduna,
Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna State
KADUNA Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, Kaduna State
KADUNA Kaduna State University, Tafawa Balewa Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Maryam Model School CBT, 7/10, Funtua Rd, Hayin Mall, Bello Rigasa, Kaduna
KADUNA Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Along Kaduna-Zaria Road, Zaria, Kaduna State
KADUNA SIF CBT & ICT Professional Training, No 20, Warri Street, Sabon Gari, Zaria
KADUNA Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan
General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA Skolak Resources Ltd. Bz3 Sardauna Crescent off Junction Road Kaduna.
KADUNA St. Albert Institute for Higher Education, Fadan-kagoma, Kafanchan
KADUNA St. Thaddeus Science Academy CTR - 2, Madakiya, Kafanchan, Kaduna State
KADUNA Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna
KADUNA Uthman Bin Affan School, No.7, Gwamna Road, Badikko, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA White House Computers Ltd., B20/21 Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
KADUNA ZARIA CONSULTANCY LIMITED, FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ZARIA, KADUNA
STATE
KADUNA Zaria Academy, KM 10, Shika-Funtua Road, Shika, Zaria, Kaduna state.
KADUNA Zaria Institute of Information Tech. (ZIIT) No. 19, Behind Eid Praying Ground, Along Kaduna
Road, Zaria, Kaduna State Ctr.-2
KANO Alsauda Global Investment Ltd, Juma'at Mosque Kawaji by Idi Bukar Rd, Nassaawa, Kano
KANO Amnet Institute of Information Technology, No. 13C, Hauren Shanu, Near Zone 1 Police H/Q
Before Kofar Gadon Gadankaya, Kano State
KANO Audu Bako College of Agriculture, KM 56, Along Kano- Daura Road, Danbatta, Kano State
KANO BMG Institute of Information Technology, N0. 13 Bataiya House Gyadi-Gyadi Along Zaria
Road, Kano
KANO Bayero University, Kano, New site, Berger Learning Centre, Gwarzo Road, Kano, Kano State
KANO Bayero University, New Site, e-Learning Centre, Gwarzo Road, Kano, Kano State
KANO Bayero University, Old Site, IGR Learning Centre, Kano State
KANO Bayero University, Old Site, PTDF Block, Kabuga, Kano, Kano State
KANO Cybertron Limited, No 218 Titan Asibition Aminu Kano, Tarauni LGA, Kano
KANO Digital Bridge Institue (Former Nitel Training School,) No. 532 Katsina Road By Airport
Round About, Kano, Kano State
KANO Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi
KANO Federal College of Education, Kabuga Kofar Famfo, Kano, Kano State
KANO IITC CBT CENTRE, HADIZA SHARU HOUSE, LAILA BUHARI STREET, UDB ROAD,
TARAUNI, KANO
KANO JAMB CBT Centre, Beside National Centre for Mass literacy, Adult and Non-formal
Education, Farawa, Kano State
KANO JAMB STATE OFFICE, KANO (REGISTRATION ONLY)
KANO Kano State Polytechnic, (School of Technology), Computer Science Department,
Matan-Fada Road, Kano
KANO Kano University of Science and Technology, Engineering CBT Centre, Gaya Road, Wudil,
Kano State
KANO Kano University of Science and Technology, Main Library, Gaya Road, Wudil, Kano State
KANO MS World ICT Institute of Information Technology, No 84, Airport Road, Opp Chediya Uku,
Nomansland,Kano, Kano State
KANO Makama School of Technology, Old Motor Part, A long FCE(T) Road, Bichi, Kano State.
KANO Moslima Institute of Information Technology, No. 01 Sarkin Yaki, Opposite A.A Rano Filling
Station, Airport Road, Kano
KANO NCC CBT Centre, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil
KANO Over-one Consult & Investment Limited CBT Centre, No 85 Gandu GRA, Atiku Abubakar
Road, Kano
KANO Pioneers ICT Nigeria Limited, Suite 3-4 Gidan Saude, Beside First Bank, Zoo Road, Kano,
Kano State
KANO Prestigious ICT Investment Ltd, Sani Kabara Street, Sheka, off Zoo Road, Kano State
KANO Rainbow Digital Technology, Rijiyar Zaki Opposite Dorawar Yan Kifi, Kano State
KANO SMS ICT Institute of Training LTD., No. 84 Nomansland by Airport Road, Opposite Shediya
Uku, Kano, Kano State
KANO Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano
KANO Skyline University Nigeria, No 2, Zaria Road, Kano
KANO The Light College, No. 2 Panshekara, pp, Police College Panshekara, Kano State. Opp,
Police College Panshekara Kano Sate
KANO Vitae Computer Institute Centre -2, Kings Garden by Airport Rd, Opposite Total Filling
Station, Brigade, Kano
KATSINA Al-Qalam University, MS-II ICT Centre, Tafawa Balewa Way, Along Dutsinma Road, Katsina
State
KATSINA Barda International School, Near GRA General Mosque, Katsina, Katsina State
KATSINA CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State
KATSINA CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Daura, Katsina State
KATSINA CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Dutsinma, Katsina State
KATSINA Funtua Zonal Education Quality Assurance Office, CBT Centre, Funtua, Katsina State
KATSINA Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
KATSINA JAMB STATE OFFICE, KATSINA (REGISTRATION ONLY)
KATSINA Kuramy Academy, Adjacent GSS, Bakori Katsina State
KATSINA Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Computer Lab 1 Centre, Dutsinma Road, Katsina, Katsina
State
KATSINA Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences, Dutsinma Road,
Katsina, Katsina State
KEBBI Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi - Jega Road,
near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega
KEBBI DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA,
BIRNIN-KEBBI
KEBBI JAMB STATE OFFICE, BIRNIN KEBBI, Kebbi State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
KEBBI KEBBI STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ALONG SOKOTO-JEGA
ROAD, ALIERO, KEBBI STATE
KEBBI Kebna ICT Centre, Rikoto Area, Sokoto Road, Zuru
KEBBI WAZIRI UMARU FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ICT CENTRE, GESSE CAMPUS, BIRNIN
KEBBI, KEBBI STATE
KOGI AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State
KOGI Daolac Assosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene
KOGI Federal College of Education, Okene
KOGI JAMB State Office, lokoja Gp 574, Salau Atima Housing Estate, Lokongoma, Phase 2,
Lokoja, Kogi State.
KOGI Kogi State College of Education, Along Enugu Road, Ankpa
KOGI Multipurpose ICT/e-Exam Centre, Kogi State University, Anyigba, Kogi State
KOGI S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School
(ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State
KOGI Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by
Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State.
KOGI Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta,
Kogi State
KWARA AFRICAN BROADBAND LTD. INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CENTRE KM4, UNILORIN ROAD
TANKE, ILORIN
KWARA DAMDAV CBT CENTRE 30, WESTERN RESERVOIR ROAD OLORUNSOGO ILORIN
KWARA STATE
KWARA Effective International College, Unilorin Permanent Site Road, Tanke Ilorin Kwara State
KWARA HAMBATOYM CBT, COLLEGE OF ARABIC AND ISLAMIC LEGAL STUDIES (CAILS)
YEBUMOT AREA ADEWOLE ILORIN KWARA STATE
KWARA HARVARD COLLEGE, AVALON HOTEL STREET, OSOGBO ROAD OFFA, KWARA STATE
KWARA ICT Centre, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Along Ojoku Road, Offa, Kwara State
KWARA JAMB Zonal Office, Oyun Bridge, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin
KWARA KWARA STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, LAFIAGI KWARA STATE CENTRE 2
KWARA Kwara College Of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State
KWARA Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, Kwara Centre 1
KWARA Midland cafe, 245 Elerin Way, Erin-Ile, Kwara State
KWARA Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road
Tanke ilorin
KWARA Socrates College (CBT Centre), Aromaradu, Adeta Ilorin Kwara State
KWARA TPA CBT Centre off Landmark University-Otun Ekitin road,Aran-Orin, Kwara State
KWARA UNITS CBT Centre, Behind Diamond Field Filling Station, Off Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Kwara
State
KWARA UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN CBT CENTRE , ILORIN KWARA STATE CENTRE 1
KWARA UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN CBT CENTRE, ILORIN KWARA STATE CENTRE 4
KWARA University of Ilorin, ETC Centre, Ilorin, kwara State Centre 2
LAGOS Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.
LAGOS Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
LAGOS Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop, Egbe,
Lagos State
LAGOS Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State
LAGOS Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun Lagos
LAGOS Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
LAGOS Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State
LAGOS Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-Badagry
Expressway, Lagos State
LAGOS Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos
State
LAGOS Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo
LAGOS Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos
LAGOS Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State
LAGOS Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State
LAGOS Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp.
Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
LAGOS Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm
Groove,Lagos State Center l
LAGOS Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm
Groove,Lagos State Center ll
LAGOS Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary
School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
LAGOS Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos
State
LAGOS Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.
LAGOS Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos
LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State
LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State
LAGOS Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, Lagos
State
LAGOS Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, Lagos
State
LAGOS Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State
LAGOS Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde Bus
Stop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State
LAGOS FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos
LAGOS Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop,
Iyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos
LAGOS Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State
LAGOS First Option Schools, Abijo-Ibeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny Homes
Estate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
LAGOS Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.
LAGOS Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State
LAGOS Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
LAGOS HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State
LAGOS High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State
LAGOS Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony,
Lagos State
LAGOS Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos
LAGOS Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close,
Festac Town, Lagos State
LAGOS Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, Lagos
State
LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
LAGOS Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere,
Lagos State
LAGOS LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR,MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANA
IPAJA,ORILE AGEGE,LAGOS
LAGOS LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
LAGOS Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
LAGOS Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
LAGOS Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, Lagos
State
LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II
LAGOS Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State
LAGOS Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall,
Ikorodu, Lagos
LAGOS Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop,
Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
LAGOS Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
LAGOS Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside
2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
LAGOS Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State
LAGOS Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger
Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
LAGOS Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State
LAGOS Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun,
Lagos State
LAGOS TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun,
Lagos State
LAGOS The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, Badagry
Expressway,Badagry, Lagos State
LAGOS TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele
Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
LAGOS Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki - Epe Express way Oko - Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah,
Lagos State
LAGOS Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
LAGOS Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, Iju Road, Ifako
Ijaiye, Lagos State
LAGOS University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences,
Akoka, Lagos State
LAGOS Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja,
Lagos State.
LAGOS Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop,
Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS
LAGOS West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road,
Agidingbi, Lagos State
LAGOS West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
LAGOS Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church,
Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
LAGOS Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l
LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll
NASARAWA Aunty Alice Schools, 48, Aunty Alice School Road, Mararaba, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA ChildWorth International School, Anwan Soja, Area 1 Masaka, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Christfus Hillcrest Schools, Christus Avenue, Kugwaru Road, Ado, Karu, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA College Of Education, Jos Road, Akwanga, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Command Science Secondary School, B.A.D Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka
NASARAWA E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA E-Plus Network, E-Library, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Federal Polytecnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Future Gate Model School, Beside Pisand Guest Inn Bakin, Ado, New Karu CTR 1,
Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Future Gate Model School, Beside Pisand Guest Inn Bakin, Ado, New Karu CTR 2,
Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Gods Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA ICPC Academy Of Nigeria, Km 46, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Keffi, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA JAMB State Office, State Ministry Of Works, Opposite Coca-Cola Bottling Company Depot
Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
NASARAWA JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Jereega Academy, Behind GSS Sabon Gari, Keffi
NASARAWA LIGHTDOVE LIMITED, Vocational And Relevant Technology, Behind Access Bank, Lafia,
Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia
Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.
NASARAWA Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga
NASARAWA Lizdav Academy Nursery, Primary & Secondary School, Along Calvary Road, Ruga Junction,
Mararaba, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Nasarawa State Polythecnic, Ombi 1, Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba,
Nasarawa State
NASARAWA Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key
Science Academy Masaka
NASARAWA Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu
NASARAWA SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A.,
Nasarawa State.
NASARAWA Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State
NASARAWA St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State.
NASARAWA Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, Angwan Nepa
Keffi
NASARAWA Supreme Kings and Queens Academy, Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State
NIGER Air-Max Computer Institute, Beside St. Theresa Catholic Church, Madalla, Niger State
NIGER Bishop James Yisa Memorial School CBT Centre, Kwamba, Suleja, Niger State
NIGER Brilliant Impact International Academy CBT Centre, Plot 1, 2 &3 Brilliant Impact Street,
Angwan-Boro Gauraka, Tafa L.G.A. Niger State
NIGER FH Investment Limited CBT Centre, Uphill rest house estate, kobwa,Kuta, Niger State
NIGER Federal Polytechnic, ICT Hall, Doko Road, Bida, Niger State
NIGER Federal Univeristy of Tech, E -exam Centre 3, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano, Minna, Niger
State
NIGER Federal University Of Tech, Electronic Test Centre, Gidan Kwano Campus, Minna, Niger
State
NIGER Federal University of Technology, E-Exam Centre 2, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano, Minna,
Niger State
NIGER IBRAHIM BABANGIDA UNIV. LAPAI, E-LIBRARY CBT CENTRE, NIGER STATE
NIGER JAMB Zonal Office, CBT Centre, 3 Arms Zone, Maitumbi, JAMB Office, Minna, Niger State
NIGER JAMB/NCC CBT Centre, 3 Arms Zone, Maitumbi, Beside JAMB Office, Minna, Niger State
NIGER NIGER STATE POLYTECHNIC, BIDA CAMPUS (CABS), DOKO ROAD, NEAR FEDERAL
POLYTECHNIC, BIDA, NIGER STATE
NIGER Niger State College of Agriculture CBT Centre, Beside Railway Station, Mokwa, Niger State
NIGER Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru-Bida Road, Zungeru, Niger State
NIGER Niger state College of Education, CBT Centre, Minna, Niger State
NIGER Sani Bello College ICT Centre
OGUN 500 Seater Computer Laboratory, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
OGUN ASTUTE COLLEGE (HON TAI OLABULO CBT CENTRE), ASTUTE COLLEGE ROAD, OFF
COKER IBOGUN AKINSIDE RD, IFO
OGUN Advanced Breed CBT Centre, Block 13, Oba Erinwole II Road, GRA, Sagamu
OGUN Babcock University, CIT Computer Laboratory, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State
OGUN Baltidon CBT Test Centre I, Plot 5, Olabisi Onabanjo Road, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta
OGUN Baltidon CBT Test Centre II, Plot 5, Olabisi Onabanjo Road, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta
OGUN Batmod Hub, Behind Mobiduff Filling Station, Idi-Aparun B/Stop, Ijoko Lemode, Ogun State
OGUN Bluefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 1
OGUN Bluefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 2
OGUN Christopher University, Km 46, Lagos/Ibadan Express Way, Mowe, Ogun State
OGUN Covenant University, KM 10, Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State
OGUN Crawford University, ICT Centre, Kilometre 8, Atan-Agbara Road, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun
State
OGUN DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Lagos - Abeokuta Expressway, Itori-Ewekoro, Ogun State
OGUN Daropeg College, Opposite Calvary Church, Abule Ijoko Road, Ijoko, Ogun State.
OGUN Federal College of Education, E-Library, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State
OGUN Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Km 1, Oja-Odan Way, Ilaro, Ogun State
OGUN Gateway ICT Ltd, Southwest Resource Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta South LGA, Ogun
State
OGUN Gateway Polytechnic, (Now Ogun State Institute of Technology)Oba Adesola Market Road,
Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State
OGUN Huntsville Technology Ltd, Christower Intl School, 14/16, Agboola Street, Off Lagos-Ibadan
Expressway (Oremeji Bus Stop) Ibafo, Ogun State
OGUN Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State
OGUN International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 1
OGUN International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 2
OGUN JAMB STATE OFFICE, ABEOKUTA (Registration Only)
OGUN Koncept Computer Enterprises Centre I, 10 Chris Ogunbanjo Way, Opposite Coca-Cola
Depot, Ijari, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State
OGUN Koncept Computer Enterprises Centre II, 10 Chris Ogunbanjo Way, Opposite Coca-Cola
Depot, Ijari, Ijebu-Ode
OGUN Life Baker College, 2/10, Wasiu Abiodun Close, Opp. Suru Bus Stop, Along Ijoko-Agbado
Road, Ijoko, Ogun State
OGUN Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta
OGUN Mountain Top University,Cbt Centre, Klm 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,Prayer City,Ibafo,
Ogun State
OGUN Mueenat International Academy, 1, Dabira Avenue Obada Oko, Abeokuta, Ogun State
OGUN Needs Assessment Computer Lab (250-seater Computer Lab), Federal University of
Agriculture, Abeokuta
OGUN Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ibara, Onikoko Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State
OGUN Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State
OGUN Pinnacle Royal College, Ilupeju - Idiya Rounder, Abeokuta, Ogun State
OGUN Redeemers University Mini Campus, School of Remedial Studies CBT Centre, KM 46
Lagos/Ibadan Expreesway,
OGUN Solid Rock Girls Academy, Ibadan Expressway, Opposite FGGC Sagamu, Ogun State
OGUN Tai Solarin University of Education, Ososa Campus, Ososa, Ogun State
ONDO AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State
ONDO Adekunle Ajasin University, ICT Centre 1, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
ONDO Adekunle Ajasin University, ICT Centre 2, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
ONDO Adeyemi College Of Education, MIS Directorate, Ondo-Ore Road, Ondo State
ONDO Amable Nig.ltd CBT Centre 21 Oke-Ogun Road, Beside Onireke Hotel, Along Govt Technical
College, Oke Ogun, Owo, Ondo State
ONDO BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State
ONDO ETC Centre, Obakekere, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.
ONDO Federal University of Technology, Digital Research Centre 1, Obanla, Akure, Ondo state
ONDO Federal University of Technology, Digital Research Centre 2, Obanla, Akure, Ondo state
ONDO Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity
Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
ONDO Idris Premier College, Computer Centre , 1 Laibuga Street , Off Awule Road, Akure, Ondo
State
ONDO JAMB Zonal Office, AKURE, ONDO STATE (REGISTRATION ONLY)
ONDO Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State
ONDO Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road,
Akure, Ondo State
ONDO OAR ICT Solutions LTD, Uye Quarters, Behind New Era Nur/Pry School, Off Ijare/Ikare
Road, Ijare, Ondo State
ONDO Opeoluwa ICT Centre, Tipper Junction, Along Local Govt. Secretariat Rd, Alapata Qtrs,
Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State
ONDO Rufus Giwa Polytechnic ICT Directorate, KM 4, Akure-Benin Express Way, Owo, Ondo State.
OSUN Adeleke University CBT Centre, Old Ede-Osogbo Road via Water Corporation, Ede.
OSUN Bowen University Computer Science and Information Technology Lab, Iwo, Osun State
OSUN CBT Centre, Osun State College of Education, Along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa, Osun State
OSUN Christ The King Academy School Ltd., (CKC) BML1 Ayeni Crescent Omi-Asoro, Ilesa
OSUN College of Education, Foreign Links Campus, Moro Ife North,Osun State.
OSUN Elerinmosa Resource Hub Ltd., Oke awesin area, Erin-Osun, Osun State.
OSUN FVL Millennium Concepts, Millennium Centre, Osu-Ilesa Rd, Opa, Ile-Ife
OSUN Federal Polytechnic, South Campus CBT Centre, Ede, Osun State.
OSUN ICT Hall A, Osun State College of Education along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa.
OSUN ICT Hall B, Osun State College of Education along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa.
OSUN Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State
OSUN JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), Block Y (Commercial)OSPDC, Service Area, Ilobu
Road, Osogbo.
OSUN JAMB STATE OFFICE, OSOGBO (REGISTRATION ONLY)
OSUN Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
OSUN Kemade Highflyers Academy , CAC Aduralere Street, Behind Rotkay Filling Station, Ondo
Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
OSUN Kunike International School, Oke-Ijetu, Off Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, Osun State.
OSUN Obafemi Awolowo University, ICT Hall A, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
OSUN Obafemi Awolowo University, ICT Hall B, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
OSUN Oduduwa University, Ife- Ibadan Expressway Roundabout,Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State
OSUN Osun State College of Education, E-Library, Ila-Orangun, Osun State
OSUN Osun State College of Technology, e-Library, Esa -Oke, Osun State
OSUN Osun State University, Iwo Road, Ikire, Osun State
OSUN Redeemers University, ICT Centre, Ede, Osun State
OYO Abimbola Excel Schools, Oke-Elesin Bus Stop, Along Akaran Road, Ibadan
OYO Atanda Group of Schools ICT Resource Centre, behind Teachers House, Oluyole Estate,
Ibadan
OYO CBT Centre 2 Emmanuel Alayande College, PMB 1010, Oyo
OYO CBT Centre 3 Emmanuel Alayande College, PMB 1010, Oyo
OYO Damdav CBT Centre I, Opposite Kajola Local Government Quarters, Okeho
OYO Damdav CBT Centre II, Opposite Kajola Local Government Quarters, Okeho
OYO Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin -Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State
OYO Educational Advancement Centre, 45 Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State
OYO Emmanuel Alayande College of Education Centre 2, Erelu, Oyo, Oyo state
OYO Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre, Sango Eleyele Road, Arometa Meta bus stop, opposite NMPC
filing station, Arometa Ibadan, Oyo State
OYO Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo
State
OYO Federal College of Education (Special), e-Library, Oyo, Oyo State
OYO God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan
OYO I-Flier International School, Ogungbade Road, Opposite Don Bosco Youth Centre,
Ogungbade, Egbeda LGA, Ibadan
OYO JAMB ZONAL OFFICE, IBADAN, Oyo State
OYO Jonik Interlink Concept, No 258, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Molete, Ibadan
OYO Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
OYO NCC/JAMB CBT Centre, Behind Jossy Adeolu Filing Station, Igbeti Road, Igboho, Oyo State
OYO Novelty Academy CBT, Novelty Intl Academy and Polytechnic Campus, Km 3 Kishi-Ilorin Rd,
Kishi
OYO Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Oyo State
OYO Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar
School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan
OYO Sunshine Group Of Schools CBT Centre. Oke -Bola NTC Road, Ibadan.
OYO The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State
OYO The Polytechnic, ICT Centre 2, Ibadan, Oyo State.
OYO The Polytechnic, ICT Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State
OYO University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State
OYO University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State, Centre 2
OYO University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State, Centre 3
OYO University of Ibadan, ETC Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State
PLATEAU 3MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau
State.
PLATEAU Al-Iman School,No. 3, Dogon Dutse, Jos, Plateau State.
PLATEAU Biodira Multi Biz Concept, 54, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos, Plateau State.
PLATEAU College of Education, Panshin, Plateau State. Ctr2
PLATEAU ECWA International College of Technology, 7, Joseph
Gomwalk Road, Opp. DSTV Office, Jos, Plateau State.
PLATEAU Fadatkan Enterprise, All Nations Academy, Bokkos, Plateau State
PLATEAU Federal College of Education, Jos-Panshin Road, Pankshin, Plateau State.
PLATEAU Federal College of Forestry, Bauchi Road, Opposite Bauchi
Motor Park, Jos, Plateau State
PLATEAU Government Secondary School, Pagna, Langtang North, Plateau state
PLATEAU JAMB State Office, 56 Murtala Mohamed Way, Jos, Plateau
State
PLATEAU Our Lady of Fatima, Off Turkus Road, Along Prisons Office, Shendam, Plateau State
PLATEAU Plateau State Polytechnic, Heipang, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State
PLATEAU Rajib Computer Academy, behind Hamaz Communication,
22, Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau State.
PLATEAU Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State
PLATEAU Saint Lois College, Joseph Gomwalk Road, Jos, Plateau State
PLATEAU Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plot 34 Rikkos New Layout, Jos
RIVERS A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary
School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers
RIVERS ACE International Training Centre, centre 1, Plot 1 Location Road, Km 17, PH/Aba
Expressway by Tap Bus stop, Iriebe, Portharcourt, Rivers State
RIVERS ACE International Training Centre, centre 2, Plot 1 Location Road, Km 17, PH/Aba
Expressway by Tap Bus stop, Iriebe, Portharcourt, Rivers State
RIVERS Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port
Harcourt, Rivers State
RIVERS Ashgrove Academy, University of Port Harcourt (Abuja Campus) Choba
RIVERS E - District, Plot 78, Beside De Umahs Hotel, Igbo Etche, Rivers State
RIVERS Ebenezer International School, No. 1, Mini-Chinda Street, Elimgbu Slaughter Elimgbu, Port
Harcourt, Rivers State
RIVERS Evinok Connection Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State
RIVERS F C E TECHNICAL CBT CENTRE OMOKU
RIVERS Fastfive Computers Nig Ltd, No 11/14, Palace Road, Oyigbo, Rivers State
RIVERS Hopeful CBT Centre, Shell Pipeline Road, UmuEbulu 2, Etche, Rivers State
RIVERS JAMB OFFICE, 9 OZUZU CLOSE, OFF MANILLA PEPPLE D/LINE, PORT HARCOURT
(REGISTRATION ONLY)
RIVERS Kings Word College, Shalom Estate, Umuebule 1, Etche, Rivers State
RIVERS Paragon City Light College (6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E, Iwofe Road, Opp.
ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt), Rivers State
RIVERS Ranjennys Schools, Obo-Wanke Road, By Divisional Police Station, Eleme, Rivers State
RIVERS Rivers State University of Science and Technology ICT Centre, Port Harcourt
SOKOTO Aliyu Magatakarda wamakko ICT Centre , Arkilla Area Along Kalambaina Road, Sokoto CTR
1
SOKOTO Aliyu Magatakarda wamakko ICT Centre , Arkilla Area Along Kalambaina Road, Sokoto CTR
2
SOKOTO Baytumaun CBT Centre,Blue Crescent Schools, Mabera Area Sokoto, Sokoto State
SOKOTO JAMB STATE OFFICE SOKOTO (REGISTRATION ONLY)Block 6, Third Floor, Shehu
Kangiwa Secretariat, Sokoto.
SOKOTO Shehu Shagari College Of Education, Along Birnin Kebbi Road, Farfaru Area, Sokoto
SOKOTO Sokoto Education Development Trust Fund (SEDFT), Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko
CBT CENTRE, No. 9, Off Sama Road, Sokoto
SOKOTO Sokoto State University, CBT Centre, Sokoto, Sokoto State
SOKOTO Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto, ICT Centre, Sokoto State.
TARABA College of Agriculture, (Permanent Site,) Bali Road, Jalingo, Taraba State
TARABA Federal Polytechnic, (Permanent Site,) ICT Centre Annex, Bali, Taraba State
TARABA Federal Polytechnic, (Permanent Site,) ICT Centre, Jalingo Road, Bali
TARABA Federal University, Along Katsina -Ala Road, Wukari, Taraba State
TARABA JAMB State Office, Old Teachers College, Jalingo, Taraba State
TARABA Peacock College Of Education, No 2, Hospital Road, Jalingo, Taraba State
TARABA Taraba State College Of Health And Technology, Behind General Hospital, Takum, Taraba
State
YOBE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE
YOBE Federal College of Education (Technical), Virtual Library, Mohammed Idrissa Way, Potiskum,
Yobe State
YOBE Federal Polytechnic, Maiduguri Road, Damaturu, Yobe State
YOBE JAMB STATE OFFICE, DAMATURU (REGISTRATION ONLY)
YOBE Mai Poly Geidam, Geidam LGA, Yobe State
YOBE Shehu Sule College Of Nursing and Midwifery, Ibrahim Gaidam ICT Centre, Damaturu
YOBE Umar Suleiman College of Eduation, Nguru Road, Gashua, Yobe State
ZAMFARA Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, Zamfara State
ZAMFARA Amlak Technology, JAMB CBT Centre, Birnin Magji Road, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State
ZAMFARA College Of Education, Along Sokoto Road, Maru, Zamfara State
ZAMFARA Federal College Of Education (Technical), Along Zaria Road, Gusau, Zamfara State
ZAMFARA Federal Polytechnic, ICT Centre, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State
ZAMFARA JAMB STATE OFFICE, GUSAU, Zamfara State (REGISTRATION ONLY)
ZAMFARA LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara
State

