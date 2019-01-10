Image copyright Lawal Sulaiman

One middle age man chop beating sake of say im dey sell sex drugs wit loud speaker for one city inside northern Nigeria.

"Report wey reach our side show say di man enter Kofar Wambai for street wey married women and small children dey and na so e start to dey use immoral language to sell im herbs na wetin make pipo wey dey di area vex and start to beat am."

Traditional Medicine sellers for Kano state, northwest Nigeria dem dey against selling of sex drugs for street with loudspeakers after one of dia members chop beating on Wednesday., According to wetin di association Secretary Lawal Sulaiman tell BBC News Pidgin.

Di man na 40 years old man wey be northerner no break law according to Hisbah wey be Islamic police for di state and dis na di first case of public beating of a seller wey dem don see..

Dem add say dem no sure weda di man na indigene of Kano.

'We no dey allow our members use loudspeakers to sell sex drugs' Traditional Medicine sellers for Kano state tok.

"E don tay wey we warn our members make dem no dey use immoral words to sell sex herbs no be dat one go make u sell, if your products good pipo go come buy so no be who shout and use bad bad language pass go sell pass."

Image example Traditional Medicine wey fit make pesin perform wella during sex

Sani Danjuma wey cari eye see di beating wen e happun for im area tok say e follow beat di man becos e don tay wey di man dey come disturb dem with im loudspeaker and im immoral advertisement.

Even though dis type of beating wey be jungle justice dey against di law, oga Danjuma tell BBC News Pidgin say "I follow beat am I no go lie because di man dey always come near our houses wey married women and small children dey and go dey call private part and oda immoral words openly, dis na why we teach am lesson."

Mallam Salisu Abubakar na im stop pipo wey dey beat di seller and e tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin di man do no good but at di same time pipo no suppose carry out justice with dia hands.

"As dem dey beat am na im i come and i show dem my ID card wey show say i be Hisbah official dis na wetin make dem allow me save di man and from dia anoda man come wey show im Police ID card so i come handover the seller to am."

But Kano Police say dem no dey aware of di issue and e be like say dem no cari di seller go station.

Kano wey get di highest population for Nigeria (according to 2006 Census figures) also get one of di highest number of pipo wey dey use traditional medicine to solve dia bodi treatment mata.