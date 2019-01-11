Cameroon Army nova cough as NGO send mami weh claim say soldiers rape e go hospital

Image copyright AFP

Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Foundation, say deh de send mami for three pikin, weh claim say army pipo rape e for one village for Northwest region for correct check for hospital.

De mami weh e get shock for dis kana tin from army weh e suppose protect e, tori how army pipo for Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR, rape e.

Deh rape dis married woman wen e massa bin go farm and just now e yi fear say e massa fit abandon yi.

But just now, army nova cough for say weti deh know or even try for care for de mami pikin. Army spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck promise for call BBC News Pidgin afta two calls but no call.

De centre take care for tok with de mami and tok for de family, deh helep e do HIV test de incident, Christian Tanyi, de CEO for de NGO tell BBC News Pidgin.

For 2018, video comot of Cameroon soldiers deh shoot women and pikin dem accuse say dem get connect wit Boko Haram

She say seh rape e wen e massa bin go farm and just now e yi fear say e massa fit abandon yi.

De tori na say dis woman bin dey for yi house, for kitchen di cook wen e sista run kam tell e say deh di kam, (Rapid Intervention Battalion), BIR make deh run.

E don turn tradition for villages for Anglophone regions dem for run go bush wen deh hear say BIR di kam. Dis mami no bi fit run as e get pikin dem and before e even wan take e pikin for check weti for do, BIR dem bin don already appear for yi front.

Den ask e wuasi de fighters dey, deh drag yi enta inside house rape e for dis taim e pikin di craiy for corner.

E claim say some of de army pipo hold e as some rape e, one by one.

Rape deh high for Cameroon now especially wit de Anglophones crisis but de problem na say deh no de tok as na shameful tin.

Just now plenti tok also dey how separatists fighters de kidnap girls take dem for camp, rape dem, some de get belle.

Statistics for survey for 2014 from Advocate for Human Rights say deh don assault 13 percent of woman dem for Cameroon. Deh number of rapes don reach more dan 500,000 every year, deh add.