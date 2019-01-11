Ghana Government no go use tax money refund Menzgold customers - Information Minister
Ghana government say dem no go sort Menzgold customers money wey lock for di gold dealership inside plus taxpayers money.
For press statement dem issue on Thursday to take address di matter, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah say dem no fit refund dema monies sake of state institutions advice di public against dealing plus Menzgold since April, 2016, but dem no listen.
"Although we dey feel sorry give customers sake of di challenges dem dey go through plus di company, we no fit use taxpayer's monies refund Menzgold customers," Information Minister reveal for di statement inside.
Recently, Menzgold customers dey organise protests for Accra den Kumasi dey ask government make dem help collect dema monies from Menzgold.
But according to di press statement, aggrieved customers wey feel say Menzgold no keep to dema contract agreement for use di legal system for Ghana resolve di matter.
Government also explain say despite some customers dema claims say some government officials den celebrities take pictures plus di Menzgold boss, e no dey mean say dem dey endorse en company.
More than 24 hours after Accra Circuit Court issue warrant for di arrest of CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, dema PRO come talk say di Menzgold boss dey outside di country dey work to raise monies which he go take pay en customers.