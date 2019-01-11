Falz don come again wit new song wey yab PDP, APC, MURIC, runs girls, yahoo boys, politicians etc
Nigerian rapper Falz don come again wit him new song and video wey dey make pipo dey tok.
For di latest song wey dey from im new album 'Moral Instruction: The Album,' Falz tok about some of di issues wey dey face pipo for di kontri.
Falz no waste time wit di yabs for di song as di first thing wey im tok na "Brother Muri shout finish, we no see am for court."
Dis one na yabis to di group Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) wey threaten to carri di artist go court on top im controversial video, This is Nigeria.
Falz also tok about foreign travels by politicians, election campaigns, yahoo boys, runs girls, jungle justice and expensive lifestyle of some pastors.
For di description of di video, Falz tok say "we don reach place wen we gats change how we dey relate wit ourselves as well as know wetin good and bad. To am, dat na di only way wey things go fit work again.
Im also write on top Twitter say pipo for Nigeria need to dey concerned wit some of di issues wey dey worry di kontri and pipo gats act now.
Fans for social media don start to dey drop comments about di song and video.
Di album Moral Instruction go comot for January 15.