Image copyright Youtube

Nigerian rapper Falz don come again wit him new song and video wey dey make pipo dey tok.

For di latest song wey dey from im new album 'Moral Instruction: The Album,' Falz tok about some of di issues wey dey face pipo for di kontri.

Skip Youtube post by FalzVEVO Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by FalzVEVO Image Copyright FalzVEVO FalzVEVO

Falz no waste time wit di yabs for di song as di first thing wey im tok na "Brother Muri shout finish, we no see am for court."

Dis one na yabis to di group Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) wey threaten to carri di artist go court on top im controversial video, This is Nigeria.

Falz also tok about foreign travels by politicians, election campaigns, yahoo boys, runs girls, jungle justice and expensive lifestyle of some pastors.

For di description of di video, Falz tok say "we don reach place wen we gats change how we dey relate wit ourselves as well as know wetin good and bad. To am, dat na di only way wey things go fit work again.

Im also write on top Twitter say pipo for Nigeria need to dey concerned wit some of di issues wey dey worry di kontri and pipo gats act now.

Skip Twitter post by @falzthebahdguy It’s very important that we continue to #Talk

We cannot attain the sanity that we seek by being quiet or nonchalant about our state of affairs. We need to react! And NOW! #NaMeTalkAmO — #27 (@falzthebahdguy) January 11, 2019

Skip Twitter post 2 by @falzthebahdguy We have become terribly accustomed to this chaotic lifestyle. We all know that it is only a few people that benefit from this.

They have ensured it remains that way.

Yet we are quiet. #Talk#NaMeTalkAmO — #27 (@falzthebahdguy) January 11, 2019

Fans for social media don start to dey drop comments about di song and video.

Skip Twitter post by @d_problemsolver Falz summarized all you need to know about President Buhari's administration in 3:28mins music video.



Yes, the truth hurts, but someone just have to say it.

"Falz #Talk is the TRUTH!"pic.twitter.com/0jKFDcM28o — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) January 11, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Brotheus_IV Falz steadily dissing our government while your MCM is fighting for bigger font after shouting Ye for 3mins #Talk — Henry_D_NAVIGATOR🌋🌋 (@Brotheus_IV) January 11, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Thefunmicoker @falzthebahdguy is lowkey doing what Fela did in his time “Challenging the Government” while the ones who claim “Afrobeat” is their life and that Fela is their mentor are busy smoking weed and singing about body parts. #Talk https://t.co/ZELxbMYwRG — Coker Oluwafunmilayo🦋 (@Thefunmicoker) January 11, 2019

Di album Moral Instruction go comot for January 15.