Three pipo wey get corruption case but dey work with Buhari

Image copyright Twitter/@OUKtweets Image example EFCC still dey find am to come answer case for court

Tok wey dey ground now for Nigeria na di mata of di Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen wey Code of Conduct Tribunal just carri case land im domot.

Di Code of Conduct Tribunal wey dey torchlight property and moni wey those wey wan enta some kain public office for Nigeria get, say di Chief Justice bin leave some things out wen im fill im form.

As e be so, pipo dey point hand give Nigeria presidency, say dem get hand for wetin dey happun as e be say di pesin wey write petition carri go give di tribunal, bin don work for President Buhari.

Though di president neva tok anything, im party di All Progressives Congress release statement wey say President Buhari goment dey prepared to wipe corruption comot for di kontri and no go waste time to investigate and prosecute any public officer wey get corruption mata.

But di thing be say, e get some pipo wey dey do work especially for di president re-election, wey get corruption case for di head.

Godswill Akpabio

Image copyright Twitter/@SenatorAkpabio Image example Di former Senate Minority Leader wey bin dey for di People's Democratic Party since 1999

Godswill Akpabio na former govnor for Akwa Ibom wey bin get accuse from di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC say e kolobi 100 billion naira wen e still be govnor.

Di former Senate Minority Leader wey bin dey for di People's Democratic Party since 1999, enta di All Progressive Congress for 2016 and e dey waka freely.

Recently Presido Buhari carri oga Akpabio name put for im presidential campaign committee. According to EFCC, di case still dey open.

Orji Uzor-Kalu

Image copyright Twitter/@OUKtweets Image example Dr Uzor Kalu dey face case for court wey EFCC dey accuse am of 7.7 billion naira fraud

Anoda pesin wey don collect appointment to dey for presido Buhari campaign na former govnor of Abia State, Orji Uzor-Kalu.

Dr Uzor Kalu dey face case for court wey EFCC dey accuse am of 7.7 billion naira fraud.

But late last year, e travel say im doctor tell am make e take bed rest afta surgery.

Tori be say on Friday, e enta Umuahia, Abia state capital for one of di APC rally for presido Buhari.

Babachir Lawal

Image copyright GETTY IMAGES/NIGERIA GOVERNMENT Image example Babachir Lawal collect sack on top IDP wuru-wuru

Former Secretary to di Goment of di Federation Babachir Lawal na anoda pesin wey get corruption case for im head but still dey work wit Buhari.

Di former SGF wey wan panel wey vice-presido Yemi Osinbajo head, say oga Babachir bin put hand for magomago.

Tori be say oga Babachir show face recently for Aso Rock, wen President Buhari launch im campaign council.

As e be so, Nigeria corruption police EFCC say dem investigate Babachir mata but neva carri am go court.