Benue goment for North Central Nigeria say since Army start operation cat race for di state, tins don change and di herdsmen don stop to dey invade and attack innocent pipo for Benue anyhow.

Tok-tok pesin for Benue state goment Terve Akase tell BBC Pidgin dis one as di state and di state chapter of di Christian Association of Nigeria organise memorial service to remember di over 73 victims of di herdsmen attack of January 1 last year.

Di Service to remember di victims of di herdsmen attack happun for di state capital Markudi for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral.

Terve tok say di reason why dem organise di memorial na to tell di victims dem say even though dem don die say Benue pipo no go ever forget dem.

Di January 1 2018 attack by di suspected herdsmen happun afta di state goment bring out new anti-grazing law.

Di communities wey di fight affect na Gaambe -Tiev, Ayilamo, Turan, Umenger, Tse-Akor and Tomaater near Tse -Abi for Logo and Guma Local Government Areas.

Oga Terve say tins don change, calm down since di killings of 2018 afta Army start dia operation for di state.

"Wit di new anti grazing law wey dey ground now for di state many herders wey break di law dem don arrest dem and collect dia livestock, some of dem pay fine before dem release dia livestock to dem dis na some of di progress wey don happun" na wetin Terve tok.