BREAKING TORI: Police don carry senator Dino Melaye comot police clinic where im bin dey receive treatment

Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Dino Melaye

Local tori pipo for Nigeria dey report say police officers don carry di senator wey dey represent Kogi West Constituency for Nigeria, Dino Melaye, from hospital where e bin dey receive treatment go anoda location.

Im bin don surrender imsef for arrest afta police lay siege, tanda im domot for one week say e get hand inside di shooting of one of dia officer Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.

Dem carry Dino go Police Hospital for Garki, Abuja afta im suffer asthma attack.

Police bin wan shaperly carry Dino go face trial but im bin dey insist say e never dey strong to go.

BBC Pidgin don try get across to di tok-tok pesin of di Force Headquarters for Abuja Jimoh Moshood to confam di tori but e never ansa yet.

E never dey clear yet where dem carry Dino go.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.