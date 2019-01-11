Image copyright Youtube

Di Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) don react to di new video wey Nigerian musician and rapper Falz just release wey tok about issues for di kontri.

For di latest song wey dey from im new album 'Moral Instruction: Falz no waste time wit di yabs for di song as di first tin wey im tok na "Brother Muri shout finish, we no see am for court."

Pipo bin say dis one na yabis to di group MURIC wey threaten to carri di artist go court on top im controversial video, This is Nigeria.

But tok-tok pesin of MURIC Ishaq Akintola tell BBC Pidgin say notin concern dem inside di video as di artist no mention dia name.

"We no dey live di life of Falz di bad guy, we no nid to dey bothered by such pipo"

"We bin petition di authority, ontop im reckless video, dem ban am if im misbehave again, we go do am again." Na so Akintola tok.

Im also say dem no go court before and no get interest to go court now.

"Make im mention our name we go take am up, even if e sing ten times, we go ansa ten times as di law no be respecter of any pesin, we dey wait." Na so Akintola tok.