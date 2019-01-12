Image copyright Getty Images Image example Murphy become global star afta im do di coming to america feem for di 80s

Popular 1988 hit feem Coming to America dey come back wit Part 2!

Ogbonge American feem tori pipo Deadline report say di feem star Eddie Murphy confam di tori for statement. Im tok say dem don get new director, Craig Brewer, for di feem and say dem go bring back all di characters for di part 2. Jonathan Levine, di director wey dem hire for 2017 tok say im no do again.

For early 2017, di studio wey make di part 1 hire d original writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield to write di follow up but dem announce say Kenya Barris, creator of Black-ish and writer of Girls Trip, go re-write di script.

Di story go see Akeem return to America wen e find out say im get son wey go suppose take over di throne of Zamunda.

Coming to America na ogbonge Hollywood feem wey Eddie Murphy act inside and di feem get two Oscar nominations for Best costume design and Best makeup.