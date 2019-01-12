China no dey come take Abuja-Kaduna railway - Nigeria Railway Corporation

Image example Dem complete di Abuja-Kaduna railway station for 2016

Nigeria Railway Corporation NRC say di kontri goment dey service di loan wey dem collect from China to build di Abuja - Kaduna rail line and say di railway no dey at risk of take over by China.

Dis dey come out afta di corporation announce say dem dey run shortage of 20 million naira evri month wey come make pipo begin say dem no dey make enough moni to pay back di loan wey dem use build di railway.

But oga of NRC, Engr Fidet Okhiria tell BBC Pidgin say to clear di loan no concern dem, say na goment hand e dey.

"Any moni wey we make na to use am run di station but if we make extra moni we go give goment, but no be sake of di loan." Na so Engr Fidet tok.

E say: "For goment budget evri year, dem dey make provision for servicing loans and di Abuja Kaduna railway loan join for di budget".

Di Abuja-Kaduna rail project cost reach $874m and China EXIM bank give $500m as loan for di project. Di remainder come from di Nigeria Federal Government.

Exim bank of China dey give some African kontris loan to build infrastructure to help dem develop. Wetin dey make pipo fear na because of rumour wey don come out from kontris like Zambia, Kenya and Uganda say China don seize things like airport and railway because of loans those kontris no fit pay back.

Oga Fidet say dem don already order more coaches wey go help make more moni for dem and dem don start to connect to public power supply to reduce di moni dem dey spend for fueling generators.

"Na true say we dey run shortage but we get plans to improve on our services to make more moni".

E say dem get plans to extend di railway to Kano state so dat dem go fit carri more passengers and make more moni.