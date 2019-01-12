Image copyright National Judicial Council

Di Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for Nigeria don schedule Monday, January 14 as di day to start di trial against di Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Tok-tok pesin of di Code of Conduct Tribunal HQ Ibraheem Al-Hassan confam di tori give BBC on Saturday.

According to Al-Hassan, di Code of Conduct Bureau file di application give di CCT chairman on Friday January 11 for di trial to start on Monday January 14 , 2019.

"Di service of sumoms don reach di hand of di Dependant, di three man panel wey Justice Danladi Y. Umar go lead go start di trial on Monday, 14th January, 2019 for di courtroom headquarter for Jabi Daki biyu, Saloman Lar way, Abuja, by 10:00am." Na so di statement wey Al-Hassan sign tok.

Di application wey both Musa Ibrahim Usman (Esq) and Fatima Danjuma Ali (Esq) sign contain six count charge wey all na ontop di mata of non declaration of asset.

Na on November 10 2016 dem first appoint Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria before dem confam am March 7 2017.