Image copyright National Judicial Council

Former president of di Nigerian Bar Association and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba say di process wey dem take bring case come di Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen domot no pure.

Dis one na afta do Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for Nigeria schedule Monday, January 14 as di day to start di trial against Justice Onnoghen ontop accuse of non asset declaration wey di kontri Code of Conduct Bureau file against am.

Since di tori break, pipo don dey react to di mata and some say e no pure at all.

Agbagkoba tell BBC say di normal process na for di National Judicial Council (NJC), wey all Justice dem belong to torchlight di mata if di Attorney General of di kontri carri any mata come.

According to Agbakoba, Justice Onnoghen get immunity and di case no fit go far.

Image copyright OAL.LAW Image example Agbakoba say Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen get immunity for di case wey CCB bring come im domot

"Dis anyhow behaviour need to stop... because if dem try push di case forward, di gbege wey go happun for di judiciary system of dis kontri go be like one wey nobody don see before.

I mysef, dey carri dis [Onnoghen] case mata go court to prove say e dey illegal," Na so Agbakoba tok.

Agbakoba say no only two ways constitution allow for Chief Justice to chop sack. One na when lawmakers bring mata against am for senate, and two thirds of dem vote to comot am. Di oda na when NJC demsef comot am.

Nigeria Bar Association reaction

According to di current president of di Nigeria Bar Association Paul Usoro, di case na one of "consistent assault by agencies of di federal goment of Nigeria against di legislature and judiciary.

Inside statement wey BBC Pidgin take eye see , Usoro tok say do same tin wey dem do Senate president Bukola Saraki na in dem dey do to CJN now too.

"Make dem no create did impression say do agencies of di executive arm of federal goment get do mind to destabilize and useless di oda arms of goment and destroying checks and balances," na so so Usoro tok.

Im also call on goment to follow due process.

Image copyright SARAKI TWITTER Image example Saraki say wetin policemen wey go raid Clark house do na threat to democracy.

'I bin forget'

Justice Onnoghen don explain wetin happun ontop di non declaration of asset mata, according to tori pipo ... im reply CCB say di mata no be like dem dey see am

"My asset declaration form numbers SCN 00014 and SCN 00005 come on di same day, 14/12/2016 because I bin forget to do anoda declaration of my assets after my 2005 declaration expire for 2009". Na so Onnoghen tok.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) bin report say na di Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) file di petition against Justice Onnoghen.