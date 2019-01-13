Ekiti truck accident don kill 12 pipo for Iworoko market

Image copyright Sunkanmi Ogunmuko

12 pipo don die and odas injure afta one truck wey carry load drive jam pipo for Iworoko market for Ekiti state South West Nigeria.

Police tok-tok pesin for Ekiti Caleb Ikechukwu confam di tori give BBC say di accident happen around 9.15pm on Saturday January 12.

According to di police, di motor bin dey come from Ifake go Iworoko wen di accident happun. E add say di truck first hit one car and small bus before e run enter inside building wey dey di other side of the road.

"I fit confam say 12 people die and we don carry di ones wey injure go Ekiti State Teaching Hospital" Na so Ikechukwu tok for phone.

Senate president Bukola Saraki , former Ekiti govnor Ayo Fayose don join odas ontop social media dey offer condolence to di victims of di accident.

My deepest condolences to all the families affected by the Iworoko, Ekiti roadside market accident that claimed many lives. As survivors pull together in the wake of this tragedy, I wish them all a speedy recovery and pray for the repose of all departed souls. #EkitiMourns — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) January 13, 2019

I received the news of the accident at Iworoko Ekiti that took many lives as a shock. We will never witness such a sad occurrence in Ekiti State again.

May the good Lord console the victims families and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 13, 2019

Lets pray for families of the victims affected by the tragedy in Ekiti State. No one prays to live their home and not return back. God have mercy #EkitiMourns — DJ Neptune #Greatness Album is OUT (@deejayneptune) January 13, 2019

Ikechukwu also tok say e no fit confirm di owner of di the truck and dem still dey investigate di mata.