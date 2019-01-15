Image copyright Nigerian Army Image example Armed Forces for Nigeria na di Army, Navy and Air Force

For many Nigerians, how Armed Forces Remembrance Day for soljas wey don die take touch dem for bodi today don change from how e be 20 years ago, because of kasala wey full everiwia for di kontri.

15 January of evri year na di day wey Nigeria goment put aside say make all kontri pipo take remember military men and women wey don die inside Nigeria civil war wey don end.

But dat one don change now because di 'war' wey Nigerian soldjas dey die inside, no look like e get end.

Professor Chukwuma Osakwe, wey be ogbonge history pesin for Nigerian military mata, follow BBC tok wia e say fight-fight wit Boko Haram and also Niger Delta militant palava, follow for wetin dey take lives of our armed forces dem.

"Now, di mata dey touch kontri pipo wey dey wear uniform and di ones wey no dey wear uniform"

Even di soljas demsef don begin para for how dem fellow soljas dey die anyhow.

Prof. Osakwe say wen dem teach history of Nigeria for school to evribodi, pipo no forget wetin Remembrance Day really mean

For November 2018, afta Boko Haram ambush one army base for Metele, Borno State, north east Nigeria and kill at least 40 soljas, some soljas - and even civilians - comot to hala say no be like dis tins suppose be, wey soljas go dey die anyhow, for di hand of militants. E take di Nigerian Army almost five days before dem release report to confirm di attack.

Dis anyhow killing wey be like say e dey happun all di time now, fit be why e no go hard many Nigerians today to get one relative for Army, wey just recently lose im life to fight-fight with militants for different areas of di kontri.

One BBC tori pesin for Lagos Chiagozie Nwonwu, on di morning of di 15 January, put one message for social media to take remember im own cousin "Nnamdi" wey e say die from wound during Boko Haram fight-fight, just 'last year'.

Many of Nigeria armed forces dey die di kain death wey many feel say dem no suppose die

For December 2018, wen one video comot for social media (di second time dat kain video to comot) wia one Nigerian solja dey complain say food and weapons to use go fight Boko Haram no dey, di Army reply say di video na old one from 2014, and condition don better for soljas dem.

Report no dey ontop how many Nigeria armed forces don die, but di number, if you count am from 2009, no be small number.

Prof. Osakwe say make pipo no forget say soldiers dey die for Niger Delta region everyday because di kasala dia neva die down, na only say Boko Haram dey inside news now.

Even inside operation to rescue civilians wey militants don kidnap, soljas dey also lose dia lives, tok Prof. Osakwe.

Education na di important key to make sure say Nigerians go always remember soljas wey don die like dem suppose.

Prof. Osakwe say solution na to torchlight how to put history of Nigeria inside of education of everi Nigeria from primary school level, to secondary level to University level, "odawise, Nigerians go begin forget to carri [Remembrance Day] for mind" like dem suppose.

Before Remembrance Day na to remember soljas wey don fight war and die tey tey, but today, di soljas wey Nigerians dey remember now na di ones wey dey die, most likely, as you dey read dis tori.