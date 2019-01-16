Image copyright Getty Images

University of Lagos, UNILAG go begin operation of di first University TV station for west Africa on Thursday, 17 January, 2019.

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, di vice-chancellor of di school, tok dis one on Wednesday for di official launch of UNILAG TV and di logo inside di university campus - almost 16 years afta dem begin operation of UNILAG radio - dia fm station.

"Today, we happy well well to see say dis big dream don come true for time wey e be ogbonge tin not only for Nigeria, but for di entire West Africa," di VC bin tok.

Di TV station na di first of im type for West Africa.

Na for 2017, di university been first announce say dem don get licence from Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to operate television station and say students from dia mass communications course go use am train and even work dia.

Den, di Chairman of UNILAG Radio and TV, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye confam say dem get di TV licence for November 2017 but di station go different from Unilag radio.

Prof. Akinfeleye say dem do di radio station like community radio for students dem, but di TV station go be commercial - to make money.

Although, wen Prof. Ogundipe dey tok for di tv station launch today, e say dem go use di station to take teach students wey dey on dia 'distance learning program'.

Di tv station go dey available to watch on Startimes Digital Broadcasting Channel 184.