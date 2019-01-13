Image copyright The Platform

Four men wey wan be govnor of Lagos state face demsef on Sunday for debate to tell pipo dia plans.

Di debate wey The Platform organise, see candidates of di People's Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje, All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babatunde Gbadamosi (Action Democratic Party) and Owolabi Salis (Alliance for Democracy).

One big issue wey di candidates tok about na how dem go take tackle traffic wey be big problem for Lagos State.

Oga Sanwo-Olu say if im become govnor, im go clear all di small traffic within im first 60 days and also clear di Apapa traffic within di first 100 days.

For di PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje, im say im go let pipo no say new oga dey town if im enta office, and say to check di traffic mata im go fix di pot holes for di state and torchlight traffic lights.

Oga Gbadamosi of di ADP tok mostly about how federal goment suppose comot hand for things liks education wey di state goment fit handle.

Di main thing wey di candidate of di AD, oga Silas tok na to create community development style, wey go make di commonwealth as im tok, enta di hands of common pipo.