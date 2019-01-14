Image copyright National Judicial Council

South-South governors for Nigeria don ask di kontri Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen to bone di summon of di Code of Conduct Bureau for am to appear before di Code of Conduct Tribunal ontop accuse of non-declaration of asset.

Five of di six govnors wey make up di South-South govnors forum hold emergency meeting on Sunday January 13 to tok about di mata while di govnor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki wey belong to di ruling All Progressive Congress Party no show.

Di CCB bin file application give di CCT chairman on Friday January 11 for di trial to start on Monday January 14 , 2019.

Inside di meeting wey chairman of di forum Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson and both di govnors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Rivers attend, di govnors ask Onnoghen to ignore di call for am to resign.

"We call on di CJN to ignore di so-called Court summon from CCB and di provocative call from some pipo for am to resign."

"While we no get anytin against fight against corruption wey pure, dis fight must always follow di rule of law." Na so communiqué wey dem sign afata di meeting tok.

Di govnors also blast president Muhammadu Buhari administration say e no dey treat di Niger Delta region well.

"We see am say di attempt to drag di CJN go di CCT na assault ontop di institutions of state wey include di National Assembly and di Judiciary, dis move join di tori of di endless marginalization and intimidation of di South-South."

"We never forget di removal of former Acting Director General of di Department of State Service Mathew Seiyefa without ceremony."

"We note say di unfortunate action against di CJN dey add to di perception say di Buhari administration no get regard for di sentiments of Nigerians, in particular di Niger Delta pipo and di rule of law." Na so di communique tok.

Di Code of Conduct Tribunal don schedule di trial of Justice Onnoghen for Monday, 14th January, 2019 inside di courtroom headquarter for Abuja, by 10:00am.