Justice Onnoghen: Lawyers, Journalists dey ground dey wait for di case of di CJN to start

Ground don set for di trial of di Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen to begin for di Code of Conduct Tribunal for Abuja ontop case of non-asset declaration wey di kontri Code of Conduct Bureau carry go im domot.

BBC tori pesin Chris Ewokor wey dey monitor how e dey go for di courtroom headquarter for Jabi Daki biyu, Saloman Lar way confam say di legal team of Onnoghen don land di courtroom.

Di Justice imsef, Onnoghen never still show.

Di CCT bin schedule Monday, January 14 as di day to start di trial against di Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen afta di CCB file six count charge ontop of non asset declaration against di Justice.

Tori be say ogbonge Lawyers full court to defend di CJN. On Sunday, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba tell BBC Pidgin say im go prepare case to defend am.

Many pipo don chook mouth for di matter including di South-South governors wey say make Onnoghen bone di trial.

See foto inside di CCT courtroom for Abuja.