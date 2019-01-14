BBC Pidgin dey organize Akwa Ibom govnorship debate wey go hold on Thursday 17 January.

Dis na di first debate, BBC Pidgin dey host and na opportunity for govnorship candidates for di state to fit tell di pipo wetin dem wan do for dem.

Di debate go hold for di University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Based on those our followers say dem wan see, BBC Pidgin don invite five candidates to do di debate. Dem be sitting Govnor Emmanuel Udom of People's Democratic Party, Nsima Ekere of All Progressives Congress, Ekong Eyo of People's Progressives Party, Ezekiel Nya-Etok of Young Democratic Party and Iboro Otu of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party.

BBC Africa don plan say dem go host ten govnorship debates around Nigeria as di kontri dey prepare to hold di 2019 general elections.

You fit follow am for BBC Pidgin website, Facebook and Twitter handles wey be BBC News Pidgin for Facebook and @bbcnewspidgin for Twitter.

Dis hashtag to take join di debate na #BBCGovDebate #BBCPidginDebate.