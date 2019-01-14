Image copyright Instagram/@totolet Image example Tonto Dikeh na one of di celebs wey do di ten year challenge

On Monday, Nigerians enta social media to show wetin don change for dia life over di past ten years.

Dem call ma di #10yearchallenge and many pipo including celebs, follow join post dia old pishure and how dem be now.

Check out how dem bi before and now.

Funke Akindele

For 2008, her movie Jenifa just land market and e gada plenti awards dat year join.

Jump to 2018, di success of dat feem, launch di tv series Jenifa's Diary as she get her own production studio and recently become Mama Ibeji.

Don Jazzy

For 2009, oga Don Jazzy bin dey release hit back to back with im Mo'Hits Records wey im bin open with singer, D'banj.

Ten years later, im still be be boss for Mavins Records with stars like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks and Iyanya wey dey di team.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba, she no gree oh!

For 2009, she prove say she be boss wen her short film, Across a Bloodied Ocean show for di 2009 Pan African Film Festival and National Black Arts Festival.

Now she be one of di biggest movie directors for di game, with feems like Wedding Party and King of Boys for her name.

Rudeboy Psquare

For 2009, Rude boy of Psquare no only get learner dada but also, im and im broda for Psquare bin dey rule for di music scene with di Danger album wey be dia 4th studio album.

For 2019, dem two don break up and go dia different way. Also, two of dem don become papa.

Tonto Dikeh

For 2009, Tonto Dikeh bin dey work for plenti movies dem wey make am into di Rita Dominic of di time.

By 2019, she don marry and born her first pikin, King.