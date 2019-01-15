Image copyright Twitter/@falzthebahdguy

Falz di Bahd guy release im fourth studio album wey im call "Moral Instruction" on Tuesday.

Di album na social commentary about Nigeria wey collect a lot of inspiration for both sound and content from Fela Kuti music.

As di album drop e come with plenti conversation from di music.

BBC Pidgin torchlight some major tins wey pop up from di nine track album

Police Brutality

Protests bin dey to end dem because of harassment

Di first song for di album Johnny chook eye well-well for inside di police maltreatment of citizens for around di kontri.

E also tok about wetin im bin call "trigger happy" policemen wey use "accidental discharge" to dey kill pipo.

Dis one dey come afta di Nigerian Police tok say dem don restructure SARS wey bin dey give young pipo for Nigeria wahala.

Religion

E also call out pastors wey get multiple jets wey members no dey ride

Plenti of di song for dis album bash religion both popular ones for Nigeria from di preaching, to money collecting and di private jets mata, to university wey pesin no fit afford for songs like Amen, Brother's Keeper, Hypocrite, Talk.

E also bring di mata of ritual killings for songs like Danger.

E bring out the issue of underage sex for Catholic church, and churches wey scata afta pastor ask for one thousand dollars per pesin as offering.

Political mata

For di video for di single of di album tok, Falz tok all wetin dey inside Moral Instruction

Di 2019 elections dey start in less than one month and e be like say Falz plan am well-well to release di music now because many of di songs for di album dey deal wih politics mata.

But no song wey hit di nail for head like E No Finish wia e say "political robbers, all of them be fraud, big thief talk, my people deye applaud".

For hypocrite, e call out politicians say "dem dey act like say dem care about di layman."

Fela mouth still dey alive

For di album, three of di nine songs for di album, Johnny, Follow Follow, and Amen get samples from songs wey Fela Kuti do wen im dey alive.

In fact, anoda one wey im call E No Finish although no sample Fela, get wording from anoda Fela popular song, Army Arrangement.

And even di ones wey no tok im name tok about am. E even use di artist wey work for Fela artwork, Ghariokwu Lemi to do im own.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti na di most popular Nigerian musician wen e dey enta di mata of social justice.