Ghana Police Service confirm say police for Dubai arrest Menzgold Ghana Limited CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah over gold fraud deal wey he enter plus some Dubai company.

According to press release wey ACP David Eklu sign, Ghana officials for Dubai get filla say Emirati officials already arrest Nana Appiah Mensah around 7 December 2018.

Di statement reveal say di Menzgold CEO en arrest no get any connection to en gold dealership matter which dey happen for Ghana.

Ghanaian officials after dem get news say Emirati police dey hold Nana Appiah Mensah, go visit am for custody inside Dubai.

Police say dem start dey engage Dubai authorities on steps wey go allow make due process follow.