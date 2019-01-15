Image example Nigerian woman dey vote for election

Di join bodi ontop election mata for Nigeria, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) release di regulation and guidelines wey di general election wey go happun for di kontri for 2019 go follow.

Inside di document, INEC say dem go use both Smart Card Readers (SCR) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to conduct di election.

Di document wey confam di date of di President, Vice president and national assembly election as on February 3 2019 also confam say di oda election, for di seat of Govnor, Deputy Govnor and State House of Assembly go happun two weeks afata.

Some of di oda tins wey dey di document na:

Any pesin get right to vote once you confam say you be Nigerian, you be registered voter your name appear ontop di register of Voters and you present your Permanent Voter's Card.

As much as possible all voting location go dey inside place wey dey covered but for public place wey everybody including pipo wey dey live wit disability go fit enta.

Voting go dey in accordance wit di Continuous Accreditation and Voting System (CAVS).

Dem no go allow anybody vote for any Polling Unit oda dan di one wey di pesin register or where di one wey INEC assign give di pesin.

Accreditation and Voting go start from 8:00am to 2:00pm and provided say all di voters don already dey queue by 2:00pm, dem go allow dem do dia accreditation and vote too.

During di accreditation process, dem go first read di PVC and authenticate di voter fingerprint wit di SCR, check di voter register before dem put ink for di pesin finger.

By 8:00am di PO go open di Polling Unit for accreditation and voting, allow voters enta, introduce di poll officials, polling agaents and observers wey dey ground.