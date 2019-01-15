Image copyright Photo Credit: Nana Appiah Mensah/Facebook

Ghana goment don send delegation to Dubai make dem strike deal plus Emirati goment make dem extradite Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah to Ghana.

Deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka reveal say representative from Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) den National Security dey among di delegation.

Also, representatives from Attorney General's Office den Foreign Affairs go join di delegation which go negotiate di release of Nana Appiah Mensah come Ghana.

Dis move according to Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka, be necessary sake of Ghana den Emirati no get any agreement which dey allow make Emirati people release Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, back to Ghana.

"If e no get any specific charges wey e for respond to for United Arab Emirates, dem fit work out en release come Ghana" Mr Kpemka reveal.

Meanwhile, Minority for Parliament dey demand for bi-partisan Parliamentary enquiry so say dem go expose how e outwit security for Ghana den enter Dubai, den how e use dis Menzgold deal trick Ghanaians.

Ghana Police Service confam say Police for Dubai arrest Menzgold Ghana Limited CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah over alleged gold fraud deal wey e enter plus some Dubai company.