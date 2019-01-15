Image copyright Reuters

Wan civil society organisation, Local Youth Corner for Cameroon don start 'spread love campaign' for fight hate speech for di kontri

According to di coordinator of LYC, Christian Achaleke Leke, hate speech tok weh e fit bite belle na big problem weh e di fuel Anglophone crisis.

For yi, hate speech no bi only de word, but if you marginalise some man e di feel inferior, and some pipo weh deh di commit crime na for seka say deh no pass through hate speech.

Na sake of di palava hate speech cause for Cameroon make LYC do collabo for do research for hate speech and tok weh e di make pesin angry publish am for book, 'Social Media and Conflict in Cameroon: A Lexicon of Hate Speech.

"Hate speech too much for social media, even if e dey for radio, tv and for newspapers. Example for message weh deh post for October 1 show plenti hate speech for comments".

"Some of words weh deh shake Cameroon as deh use'am for describe Anglophones de na dog, rat, Ambazozo… but oda words dey for describe odas pipo for kontri" Achaleke tok.

De book for hate speech weh LYC publish get about twenty words weh pipo di use'am and some no even know say na tok weh e fit make pesin for get angry and react.

"De effect for dis kana tok weh e di bite belle na say e di make pipo worry, and wen e happen de pipo fit react for kosh back, use violence or pick gun", Achaleke add.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 as teachers and lawyers tok-tok how goment di neglect education and legal system for de two regions and over 437,000 don run go oda areas, 30,000 register for Nigeria.

Achaleke tok say if de pipo weh don di live inside pain continue for get messages weh deh no di cool dia heart, e fit make dem react for negative way.

LYC start 'spread love campaign', to train youth for use dia talent and kain-kain place for condemn hate speech. Some don compose song, poems and artwork for spread love and also create hate clubs for school.