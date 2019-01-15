Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bongo family don dey rule Gabon for 50 years

Gabon President Ali Bongo don finally go back to im kontri on Monday, January 14 2019 from Morocco wey im bin dey for three months dey recover from sickness.

Di presido bin suffer stroke wen im bin dey conference for Saudi Arabia for October 2018 before dem fly am go Morocco for November for treatment. Rumour bin dey spread say di Bongo don die as kontri pipo no see di presido for three months.

Im return dey come just one week afta one small military group bin try do coup for di kontri. Even though dat coup fail, e expose how pipo dey frustrated ontop Bongo absence wey dem no no know too much about.

Di Gabon presido no be di first African kontri wey go take dis kain medical leave before, For 2017 Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari return to im kontri three months afta im stay London for sickness wey di presidency no gree tell kontri pipo wetin e be.

Bongo don appear for TV since afta im suffer di stroke, for im New Year message wey im give im speech no too clear and e no also dey clear weda e fit waka yet.

Di presido appoint new goment on Saturday, January 12 2019 including Prime Minister Julien Nkoghe Bekale to tighten im political base and dem go do di swearing today January 15 2019.

Ali Bongo become presido of Gabon for 2009 afta im win presidential election to take ova from im papa, Omar Bongo wey rule from 1967 to 2009 wey im die.

Di Bongo family don dey rule Gabon for 50 years now.