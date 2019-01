Suspected terrorist seriously attack one hotel on Tuesday for Nairobi wey be di capital of Kenya.

Pipo around di area bin hear two blasts plus gunshots, and motor for di car park catch fire.

Head of Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti, tell BBC say, dem dey ground for area dey lead di police operation.

Cars burn for di car park and dem don rush pipo comot for di area as Police dey try to rescue pipo wey trap inside.