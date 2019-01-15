Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appoint AIG Mohammed Abubakar to replace Nigeria Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris wey retire on Tuesday January 15, 2019.

President Buhari decorate di new Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed Tuesday afternoon for Aso rock.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.