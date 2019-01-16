Image copyright Nigeria Government

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don launch new e-Passport wey go get better security and 10 years validity for di kontri.

Di old passport get five-year validity period.

Di president perform di ceremony during di special Federal Executive Council meeting wey happun for di Presidential Villa Abuja on Tuesday January 15.

Di Comptroller General of di Nigeria Immigration Service Mohammed Babandele tell tori pipo afta di ceremony say di new pasport get features wey go make am easy for security management and e also dey environmental friendly.

"Di new passport reform programme dey weather friendly, International Civil Aviation Organisation compliant, e also get polycarbonate technology wey no go allow am spoil, correct security features and e go also save time for Nigerians wey dey obodo oyibo so dem no go dey pay frequent visit to di Nigerian Embassy." Na so Babandele tok.

Na last year di NIS oga announce say Nigeria go begin dey use dis new passport by December 2018.

Babandele tok say di new passport wit 32 page go cost N25,000 and $130 abroad, while di 64 page own wit five years expiration time go cost N35,000 and $150 abroad. Di 64 page new passport wit 10 years validity go cost N70,000 for Nigeria and $230 abroad.

Di NIS oga also say di old passport go still dey work wit di new passport.