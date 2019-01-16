Image copyright Twitter/Joy 99.7 FM

Panic hit some residents for Tema after fire den explosion hit ammunition depot for Ghana Armed Forces base, Michel Camp.

Residents say dem hear explosion from outside after midnight, soon as dem discover say e be di ammunition base wey catch fire, dem try run for dema lives.

So far no one report of death after di incident, but di explosion which cause panic make some people run go Ashaiman, over 5 kilometres from di scene to safety.

Military Officers from di camp enter homes of people wey dey close den assist dem leave di area as dem dey fear say di some bomb explosives for di armoury go fit blast den cause havoc.

Fire service bring di situation down by 2.00am, but dem still dey grounds so to ensure say secondary fire no go start.

Ghana Armed Forces den Fire Service no fit confirm exactly how di fire start.