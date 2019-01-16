Image copyright Getty Images

Some women for Kano State, South West Nigeria say dem no wan stop dia traditional beauty regime wey dem dey call 'Lalle' but dem go still wan vote on election day.

Lalle na one special kind of Henna design wey many women for northern Nigeria dey do weekly for hand to look beautiful but e dey stop di Smart Card Reader from recognising fingerprints during elections.

Several women wey do Lalle get problem with card reader for 2015 elections as dia fingerprints no gree read, and as elections don reach ground finish, di mata don come out again and local tori pipo dey campaign draw ear give women for di area to leave di Henna till afta election.

Some women wey speak to BBC Pidgin say dem no go fit stop to dey do Lalle but dem also wan vote.

Image example Sadiya Salihu do Lalle every week and she say she no go wan leave am for election but she also wan vote too.

Sadiya Salihu tok say she wan maintain her beauty but she go also wan exercise her right to vote.

"I hear about the warnings on radio but I no fit stop Lalle because na every week I dey do am. I also dey confident say card reader go recognise my special fingers(laughing)." Na so Salihu tok.

Image example Ummi Nuhu say Lalle dey make her beautiful

Ummi Nuhu like Sadiya dey also do Lalle at least once every week.

"I no vote for 2015 and e still dey pain me, I dey do INEC work dat time but this year I wan exercise my right and this Lalle no go stop me, I go maintain am because e dey make women more beautiful and I go still vote. Infact my voters card don dey warm up." Na so Nuhu tok.

Wetin INEC dey tok?

Head of Department of Voters Education and Publicity for INEC Kano Garba Lawal tell BBC Pidgin say those wey card reader get problem with dia fingerprints go still vote as far as dem confam say di pesin card na genuine.

"Yes we know say some pipo get dis problem for 2015 elections and even dat one we give dem form wey allow dem still vote."

"Even this one we go allow pipo wey dia finger get problem with card reader to exercise dia right to vote as far as we confam you to be genuine voter." Na so Lawal tok.