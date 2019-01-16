Image copyright Situation RoomVerified account Image example New Police Acting Inspector General Abubakar Adamu dey resume work for Force Heaquarters as e take over from former IGP Ibrahim Idris

2019 general elections go be di biggest challenge for di new oga of Nigeria Police wey just start work as Acting Inspector General of Police.

One sabi pesin for security mata inside Nigeria na im tell BBC Pidgin dis one afta President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday to replace Nigeria Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris wey don retire.

"Because police na di main security agency for di election, pipo go wan see whether di new AIG go fit conduct free and fair election" Dennis Amachree wey be former Director for Nigeria secret police, DSS tok.

Adamu promise to tackle Nigeria security wahala wen im tok wit tori pipo afta president Muhammadu Buhari decorate am.

Four tins wey sidon cross leg dey wait di new Police IG for Nigeria

Dis na according to wetin dis security expert say di New AIG suppose do;

Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu don already resum work for Force Headquarters

1. Prepare police for 2019 general election

Di new oga must make sure say police officers dem all ova Nigeria dey ready for di 2019 general election. Dem must do dia work without wuru-wuru, so dat during election bad pipo no go fit play wayo, cause wahala or stop pipo from voting.

2. Give police new face

Police need to dey independent, dem must get free hand to do dia work so dat any issues wey involve goment or di public dem go handle without partial.

Di koko for di new oga na to make Nigerians to start to see police as dia friend, di police expert tok.

3. Police Welfare

Di main reason why pipo no dey respect police for di kontri na because of how dia ogas dey treat dem, according to Dennis Amachree. Di new oga must chook eye well-well inside dia welfare how dem dey live inside barracks and dia salary.

4 Change di big oga way wey police dey take work

Police officers must begin see dia self say dem dey work for all Nigerians instead of di big oga mind-set wey be to protect politicians and rich pipo alone.