Image example INEC Adhoc staff wey bin work for Ekiti state Govnorship election on 14 July, 2018.

Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday announce say dem don begin collect application from pipo wey wan work wit dem during di 2019 general election.

INEC make di announcement for tweeter say dem dey find pipo wey go apply for five different positions and candidate wey dem shortlist go "provide tech support for di registration Areas and Local Government Area."

Di positions wey dey available na who go be Supervisory Presiding offcer, Registration Area Center (RAC) Manager, Presiding Officer (PO), Assistant Presiding Officer (APO) and Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH).

How you go fit apply

Candidates wey dey interested suppose log on to di INEC portal wey be http://pres.inecnigeria.org/

Click register and follow di instructions.

Make you check your email weda dem don send you verification link

Click di verification link and den shaperly change your password

Fill di application form and den upload your passport foto

Fill in di details of your referees

Check di attestation box and den submit your application

Print di acknowledgement slip

Na everybody suppose register?

Before you register for di recruitment e get some kind tins wey you go need according to INEC.

Anybodi wey wan apply must ensure say im get email address, passport foto wey no large pass 50kb and contact address of dia referees.

Di applicants must also make sure say dem get NYSC Callup number for corp members from 2017 and valid means of identification.

Pipo wey dey interested to apply also need know say di portal go close on Monday 21 January, 2019.