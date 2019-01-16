Image copyright Professor Yemi Osinbajo Image example Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria vice president Yemi Osinbajo don reveal say president Muhammadu Buhari no know about di trial of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen for di Code of Conduct Tribunal until Saturday evening.

Osinbajo wey be lawyer tok say "im dey sad" to see say a senior member of im profession go dey go through such judical process.

Nigeria number two man tok dis one for di Online Publishers conference for Abuja on Wednesday.

Di vice president say President Buhari approach na say make di institutions do dia work. "I fit tell by fact say im no know about dis until Saturday evening".

"Im don tok am categorically say im no go interfere wit wetin di institutions dey do as e get consequences like wetin we dey see today.

"My take be say Ino go like get situation wia members of one profesion go face trial for an offence. I no dey feel good about am, as matter of fact, I no dey happy about am,

Justice Walta Onnoghen wey be di kontri highest oga-di-law dey face six charge sake of say im no declare im assets and im been dey operate diamond account too.