Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amber Rose say she dey make $2 million a year from Instagram

American model and actress, Amber Rose don reveal say she dey make around $2 million (£1.5m) a year from sponsored Instagram posts.

Di 35-year-old model wey get like 18.8 million followers for Instagram tell Van Lathan about di money wey she dey make during im 'Di Red Pill podcast.'

Amber Rose sabi dey post all sorts of beauty, fashion and diet products for her Instagram account but pipo neva sabi how much she dey make from all dis posts.

She explain give Van say how she dey make dis money from Instagram na through "Posting and working wit brands, endorsement deals and stuff like dat".

Amber dey always posts sponsored posts for online retailer Fashion Nova, plus diet companies wey includ BoomBod and Flat Tummy Co.

She also dey team up wit sex toy company Lelo as spokespesin, and most times dey posts adverts for dem on her feed.

During di interview, wen Van Lathan ask Amber how much she dey make from Instagram, she reply say:

"Probably like $2 million a year, just off Instagram. Some girls dey wey dey make more than $2 million a year, I make $2 million on Instagram a year, yes."

Van dey very surprise wit di money wey Amber dey make so tey e come use joke tok say im wey go through college no dey make dis kain pepper off Instagram. E come later tell Amber she dey 'blessed'.