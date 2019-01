BBC World Service go from Thursday 17 January begin 30-day election countdown ontop Nigeria 2019 general election.

Dis one mean say BBC Hausa, BBC Igbo, BBC Yoruba and BBC Pidgin go begin do special tori dem day-by-day as part of plans to cover di upcoming elections inside di kontri.

#BBCNigeria2019 na one of di ways to cari search for all di correct tori wey BBC go sama ontop infomate wey concern Nigeria general election.

As dis tori dem dey land na state govnorship debates go dey happun.