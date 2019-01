British Prime Minister Theresa May survive Wednesday vote by UK lawmakers afta Brexit defeat

May win di vote by 325 to 306 but she neva get lawmakers dem to back her Brexit plan.

If to say di vote go against her, e for comot madam May for power and dem for start move towards new general elections.

On Tuesday lawmakers bin vote to no support May Brexit deal for vote result wey be di biggest defeat for di history of Britain.

She bin win di last confidence vote for December 2018.