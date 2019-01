BBCNigeria2019: Profile of Presidential candidates – Muhammadu Buhari

Image copyright Nigeria Government

President Muhammadu Buhari dey plan to become Nigeria ruler for di number 3 time.

Im first enta power for December 1983 (1984) afta one military coup but for 1985 im comot power afta some of ime former paddy-paddy for military use coup chase am comot.

Buhari come return for 2015 wen dem vote am in as democratic president, afta im don contest three times before to become leader of di kontri wey get pipo pass for Africa.

Like how e be during im military era, Oga Buhari get bad human rights record even inside democratic goment because some popular pipo still dey inside dentention even though court don give order say make dem get dia freedom.

Di 76-year-old wey dem swear into power for 2015, promise to fight corruption, face security challenge and ginger di economy but almost four years afta, many no believe say im goment don do much.

E promise to defeat Boko Haram (Islamist) dem wey dey plan to create Islamic state for fi northeast but recently di group don dey cause wahala for im re-election campaign because dia attacks neva stop.

Sabi pipo believe say im dey face strong challenge from di main opposition party - di PDP candidate, Oga Atiku Abubakar wey im sef na Muslim from northern Nigeria.

Oga Buhari wey dey fly flag for All Progressives Congress - APC don get reputation among Nigerian politicians say im dey honest even though many dey see im campaign as one wey dem just dey spend money yanfu yanfu and waste resources.