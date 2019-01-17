BBC Pidgin Govenorhsip Debate for Akwa Ibom dey happun today

For 10am today, governorship candidates for Akwa Ibom State go engage wit pipo of di state.

From Education to Employment and even Security for di state, di candidates go share dia plans on how dey wan take handle di mata for dia pipo.

Make we tell you some tins wey you gats know about di debate before e start.

Di Candidates

BBC Pidgin ask on top social media say make pipo tell us di candidates wey dem wan see for di debate and di Akwa Ibom pipo tell us which candidate dem wan to come.

Di pipo tok say make Governorship candidates from di ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; All Progressive Congress, APC; Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP; Young Democratic Party, YDP; Peoples Progressive Party, PPP and Young Progressives Party, YPP show for di debate.

Candidates wey go show

As e be so, some of di candidates don confam say dem go show and some say dem no go fit show for di debate wey dia pipo ask dem to come. Di candidates wey don agree to show for venue today na:

Iboro Otu

Iboro Otu na di governorship candidate from di Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP. E be business man wey school for Nigeria and United Kingdom and even sef don consult for di World Bank.

Ezekiel Nya Etok

Ezekiel Nya Etok na di flag-bearer for Young Democratic Party for di governorship elections. E be architect and don do work for both public and private sector.

Ekong Eyo

Ekong Eyo go represent di Peoples Progressive Party for di governorship debate for Akwa Ibom State.

Nature Udoh

Brand expert, Nature Udoh, na di governorship candidate for Young Progressives Party. E don also do work for public and private sector for Akwa Ibom State.

Candidates wey no go show

As some invited candidates don agree to show for di debate, e get some wey tok say dem no go fit come. Dem be:

Udom Emmanuel

Di current governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel. Na for afternoon on Wednesday, January 16 di Governor tell BBC Pidgin say E no go fit make am again.

Dis na afta im don receive informate about di debate 2 months before. E come ask say make we postpone di debate.

Nsima Ekere

Nsima Ekere na di governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC. Na for Tuesday, January 15, two days to di debate, Ekere tell BBC Pidgin say im no go fit come do debate again sake of say im get one meeting wey dey important. BBC Pidgin don invite am too since two months ago.

How you fit join?

You go fit join di debate live on top @bbcnewspidgin for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You go fit also watch am live for BBC Pidgin website wey be bbc.com/pidgin.

Di debate go also dey live on top Wazobia 94.1FM; Atlantic 104.5FM and Wazobia Max TV wey dey on top cable.

For all dis stations, pipo go fit also send in questions wey dem wan ask di candidates with #bbcgovdebate or #bbcpidgindebate.