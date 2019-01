Unknown assailants shoot one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye crew, Ahmed Hussein-Suale for Madina, Accra , Ghana.

Dem shoot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times, two for en chest den one for en neck inside by unknown men who dey sit motorbike top for Madina, while he dey drive go home Wednesday night.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng who be legal counsel for di Tiger Eye PI team confam say dem shoot am for close range, not far from en house.

Undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas also confam di news give Graphic Online.

Di assailants, according to an unnamed crew member wey speak plus Graphic Online, "dem no take anything from him after dem shoot am."

Ahmed be one of di journalists wey Assin Central member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong circulate last year when dem premier Number 12 football corruption expose.

Dem carry en body go Police Hospital mortuary, after which e possible say dem go bury am soon as to Islamic burial rite demand.