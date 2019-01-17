Four of di governorship candidates for Akwa Ibom state, South South Nigeria don show for di BBC Pidgin debate wey dey happun live for Uyo.

Watch am live here:

Di governorship candidates dem go engage wit pipo of di state ontop issues from Education to Employment and even Security for di state, di candidates go share dia plans on how dey wan take handle di mata for dia pipo.

See wetin dem don tok so far.

Nature Udoh

Im main focus na young pipo wey get new ideas, e go work wit dem to push di state forward

Im say di problem for education for di state na because di teachers wey dey di state no dey motivated

E also believe say education no be only about book but about vocational skills and pesin suppose differentiate dem. "Anybody wey sabi read signboard don go school" Na so e tok.

Im say Security and life na di primary purpose of Government

Oda tins Etok don yan:

Di education allocation for di budget dey small and na problem.

Teachers supposed be di highest paid for di state

E wan set up IT centre for students

Ekong Eyo (PPP)

Im say e go use farming empower young pipo.

Im wan provided machinery to supervise wetin di students dey do

E believe say education ministry no dey supervise di pipo

Iboro Otu (ANRP)

Im wan create one million jobs.