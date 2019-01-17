Image copyright Getty Images Image example Abubakar say na sure banker say im go win next month election

Nigeria presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, tok say im go make im padi dem rich as far as corruption no enta am.

Im tok dis one for one business forum on Wednesday, 16 January as im dey explain im plan to privatize di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) even if im go die on top di mata.

"I dey commited to privatizing NNPC, I bin tok am, I swear even if dem go kill I go still do am." Na so im tok for di business meeting.

'Ojoro fit dey next month election'

For anoda interview wey Atiku do wit BBC, im tok say im no believe say ojoro no go dey next month election.

Abubakar wey dey contest for President under di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tok dis one on Wednesday, 16 January unto some kain tins wey im say im don notice from di current Buhari goment.

Im accuse President Muhammadu Buhari goment of wayo for dia bye-election, say dem dey send agbero to chance pipo wey dey try vote for di opposition party.

Atiku wey be di former Vice Presido of Nigeria, tok say even though im don contest for president before but e no win, im believe say dis time around na sure banker say im go win next month election.

Im also add say if ojoro enta di election sotay im no come win, im go try battle am out for court but e no go use gragra do am.