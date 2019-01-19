Image copyright Grace Ekpu/BBC

Pipo wey dey live for Nigeria commercial city, Lagos, dey like go beach to avoid di stress for di city.

Dem like to throw party, picnic and play football. Di ones wey get mind well-well go ride horse-wit di help of beach horsemen.

Quadri Raji, wey be 19 years dey repair phone during di week, but dey work with horse dem for Atican beach for weekend.

Im drop out from secondary school afta im mama get accident wey make dem cut her leg.

Now na im dey take care of im mama and im say if im get enough money im go write im final school exams,

"I go like to kontinu with my school but for now dis na wetin I dey do to survive," na wetin im tok.

Quadri fit make about $28 (£22) a day for di beach, but part of di money im dey cari am give di owner of di horse.

Im horse, Jack dey perform as dancing horse for traditional festivals but Quadri dey train am to work for beach.

But Jack still fit do tricks.

Tunde Sanni (left), 28, don dey ride for di beach for more dan 13 years and im don become di chairman of di Atican Horse Rider Association.

Both im mama and papa die for 2008 and im also work as iron welder.

"Horse riding don stop me from stealing," im tok.

Tunde get scar for im forehead from wen car jam am wen e dey ride im horse for stable for 2010.

Stone na one of im three horses. Im also own Prince and Pale.

Lanre, 30, don dey work with di horses for di beach for three years.

Im also dey work as livestock farmer wia im dey sell goat and turkey for local market. For weekend im dey take im horse, Spaghetti, to di beach to make extra money.

"I get wife and two kids to feed so I just come to make any extra for di family. I no really care about fixed rates."

Adebowale Dada horse, Jerry, use to work as a racehorse. Im buy am from di northern city of Kano for 2018 for $700 (£535).

"Dis na my only work and I gats take care of my wife and save for my children school fees," im tok.

Cost of rides na between $1.40 and $2.80 and horsemen dey always follow customers.

Dis na Favour Eric first time on a horse. "Di experience bin dey make pesin fear, but e worth am," she tok.

Di horsemen here be like many for dia generation wey dey find creative ways to make money or add to di money dem dey make from well-paid jobs dey in short supply.

Pictures by BBC's Grace Ekpu